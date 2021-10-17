Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Moise Kean scored the only goal as Juventus beat Jose Mourinho's Roma to earn a fourth Serie A victory in a row.
Everton loanee Kean knew little about the winner as Rodrigo Bentancur's effort inadvertently came off his head and went in after 16 minutes.
Close to half-time, Jordan Veretout saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Tammy Abraham was brought down.
Abraham had put the ball in the net as he was fouled, but referee Daniele Orsata had already blown for a penalty.
The England striker grabbed the ball to take the spot-kick but had it snatched off him by Veretout, who saw his poor effort kept out by Szczesny.
Federico Bernardeschi struck a spectacular bicycle kick straight at Rui Patricio in the second half.
The Italy international could have put his side ahead after just 15 seconds but a low drive was gathered by former Wolves goalkeeper Patricio.
Kean's fortunate goal put Juve ahead and Roma responded with Gianluigi Mancini and Abraham seeing headers saved by Szczesny, before the controversy of the penalty incident.
Roma's third league defeat of the season means Mourinho's side lie nine points behind Napoli, who hold a 100% record after eight games, while Juve move up to seventh after turning around their poor start.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1SzczesnyBooked at 41mins
- 6DaniloBooked at 87mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 2De SciglioBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 88'minutes
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 30Bentancur
- 27Locatelli
- 20BernardeschiSubstituted forArthurat 76'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 71'minutes
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 90mins
- 23ManciniBooked at 89mins
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5Viña
- 4Cristante
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forShomurodovat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 26'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9AbrahamBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 55Darboe
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.
Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Matias Viña (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Post update
Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a set piece situation.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.
Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.