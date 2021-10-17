Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-0 Roma: Moise Kean scores winner against Jose Mourinho's side

Moise Kean
Moise Kean scored his second goal of the season for Juventus

Moise Kean scored the only goal as Juventus beat Jose Mourinho's Roma to earn a fourth Serie A victory in a row.

Everton loanee Kean knew little about the winner as Rodrigo Bentancur's effort inadvertently came off his head and went in after 16 minutes.

Close to half-time, Jordan Veretout saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Tammy Abraham was brought down.

Abraham had put the ball in the net as he was fouled, but referee Daniele Orsata had already blown for a penalty.

The England striker grabbed the ball to take the spot-kick but had it snatched off him by Veretout, who saw his poor effort kept out by Szczesny.

Federico Bernardeschi struck a spectacular bicycle kick straight at Rui Patricio in the second half.

The Italy international could have put his side ahead after just 15 seconds but a low drive was gathered by former Wolves goalkeeper Patricio.

Kean's fortunate goal put Juve ahead and Roma responded with Gianluigi Mancini and Abraham seeing headers saved by Szczesny, before the controversy of the penalty incident.

Roma's third league defeat of the season means Mourinho's side lie nine points behind Napoli, who hold a 100% record after eight games, while Juve move up to seventh after turning around their poor start.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1SzczesnyBooked at 41mins
  • 6DaniloBooked at 87mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 30Bentancur
  • 27Locatelli
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forArthurat 76'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forMorataat 71'minutes
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forKulusevskiat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 90mins
  • 23ManciniBooked at 89mins
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5Viña
  • 4Cristante
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forShomurodovat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 26'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9AbrahamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 55Darboe
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Roma).

  6. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Matias Viña (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  14. Booking

    Gianluca Mancini (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  16. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Alex Sandro replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

  19. Booking

    Danilo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

