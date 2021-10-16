Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 5.
Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opener before tapping in a second.
Thomas Muller struck from close range before then setting up Serge Gnabry to get his first of the day.
Gnabry added his second minutes later from Leon Goretzka's lay-off.
Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half and although Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of the hosts staging a comeback.
Victory means Bayern move up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.
Line-ups
B Leverkusen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hrádecky
- 30FrimpongSubstituted forBellarabiat 64'minutes
- 6Kossounou
- 4Tah
- 5Bakker
- 11Amiri
- 10Demirbay
- 19DiabySubstituted forAdliat 64'minutes
- 27WirtzSubstituted forRetsosat 79'minutes
- 7Sampaio FilhoSubstituted forTapsobaat 45'minutes
- 14SchickSubstituted forAlarioat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Retsos
- 12Tapsoba
- 13Alario
- 22Sinkgraven
- 29Sertdemir
- 31Adli
- 33Hincapié
- 38Bellarabi
- 40Lunev
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
- 2Upamecano
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 40'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 45'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 25MüllerSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
- 10Sané
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 24Tolisso
- 36Früchtl
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 29,542
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away11
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 5.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a set piece situation.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Amine Adli tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Panagiotis Retsos replaces Florian Wirtz.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Patrik Schick.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Post update
Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Niklas Süle.
