Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Bilbao 0.
Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points by beating Athletic Bilbao.
The France international scored his 17th goal of the season when he diverted home Luka Modric's wayward shot five minutes before half-time.
The visitors pressed late on but were unable to find an equaliser and remain eighth, without a win in six games.
Victory extended Real's advantage over defending champions Atletico Madrid.
And Carlo Ancelotti's side were dominant for long periods, having 62% possession and 17 shots on goal.
They made the breakthrough when Benzema turned home from 10 yards for his 12th league goal of the season after Modric skewed a shot into his path when Unai Simon parried Marco Asensio's effort.
Benzema has now scored 35 goals in 46 games in all competitions for Real in 2021, equalling his best goalscoring tally in a single calendar year for the club in 2019.
Mikel Vesga was twice denied by good Real blocks, while Yeray and Oier Zarraga both failed to hit the target with late efforts.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 80'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricBooked at 68minsSubstituted forValverdeat 70'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 77mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Jovic
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 15LekueBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDe Marcosat 45'minutes
- 5Álvarez
- 3Núñez
- 24Balenziaga
- 19ZarragaBooked at 31mins
- 14García CarrilloSubstituted forVesgaat 82'minutes
- 16VencedorSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 70'minutes
- 22GarcíaSubstituted forSancetat 70'minutes
- 9WilliamsBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 2Petxarromán
- 6Vesga
- 7Berenguer Remiro
- 8Sancet
- 11Morcillo
- 18De Marcos
- 21Capa
- 26Agirrezabala
- 30Williams
- 31Paredes
- 33Serrano
- Referee:
- Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
- Attendance:
- 33,627
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Bilbao 0.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Attempt missed. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Vesga with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Bilbao) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Bilbao).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Vesga replaces Dani García.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oier Zarraga.
Athletic dominated a tiring Real Madrid midfield who found it tough to hold the ball, and at times get into the opposition half.
Fine saves again from Courtois made the difference, but this Real Madrid defence has no idea how to defend set pieces, with Alaba at times a fish out of water and too short.
Ancelotti must sort these deficiencies immediately.
Typical anti Madrid referee and his VAR team fail to award a certain penalty for a foul on Benzema.
Real Madrid were dominant in the first half but suffered at times in defence, with Iñaki Williams and Raul Garcia needing Courtois to stop them.
Madrid scored but were generally well contained by the Athletic Club hackers.
Second half report to follow...
It's clearly a fact that whoever wrote this report never watched the match.
Lack of competition in the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona’s finances going south will only give him more time to win the league and give the champions league a good crack.
Feel like the universe is lining up for Real Madrid when you can win without looking inspiring is always a good sign.