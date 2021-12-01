Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema scores winner

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema is the leading goalscorer in La Liga this season

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points by beating Athletic Bilbao.

The France international scored his 17th goal of the season when he diverted home Luka Modric's wayward shot five minutes before half-time.

The visitors pressed late on but were unable to find an equaliser and remain eighth, without a win in six games.

Victory extended Real's advantage over defending champions Atletico Madrid.

And Carlo Ancelotti's side were dominant for long periods, having 62% possession and 17 shots on goal.

They made the breakthrough when Benzema turned home from 10 yards for his 12th league goal of the season after Modric skewed a shot into his path when Unai Simon parried Marco Asensio's effort.

Benzema has now scored 35 goals in 46 games in all competitions for Real in 2021, equalling his best goalscoring tally in a single calendar year for the club in 2019.

Mikel Vesga was twice denied by good Real blocks, while Yeray and Oier Zarraga both failed to hit the target with late efforts.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 80'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricBooked at 68minsSubstituted forValverdeat 70'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 77mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 15LekueBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDe Marcosat 45'minutes
  • 5Álvarez
  • 3Núñez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 19ZarragaBooked at 31mins
  • 14García CarrilloSubstituted forVesgaat 82'minutes
  • 16VencedorSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 70'minutes
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forSancetat 70'minutes
  • 9WilliamsBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 2Petxarromán
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 8Sancet
  • 11Morcillo
  • 18De Marcos
  • 21Capa
  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 30Williams
  • 31Paredes
  • 33Serrano
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos
Attendance:
33,627

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Bilbao 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Bilbao 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mikel Vesga with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Bilbao) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Bilbao. Conceded by Federico Valverde.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oihan Sancet.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militão tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Bilbao).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Bilbao) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Oier Zarraga (Athletic Bilbao) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Vesga replaces Dani García.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Toni Kroos.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oier Zarraga.

