Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce takes charge of the 1000th game of his career on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United are boosted by the return of forward Callum Wilson, who has missed the past four games with a thigh issue.

Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey are available following injury.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty is a doubt after he sustained a knock on international duty.

Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davison Sanchez and Emerson Royal are travelling back from South America but should make the squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I keep reading about who the next Newcastle manager is going to be, so I feel sorry for Steve Bruce because no-one has come out and said what is happening to him.

Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public - don't just leave him dangling. It's not an ideal situation for him or his players.

Tottenham found a bit of form against Aston Villa in their last game, but they are still far from convincing and I don't think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Shepherd star Tom Hughes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have won 22 Premier League games against Tottenham, their joint-highest tally versus any club.

However, Newcastle's solitary triumph in the past eight Premier League meetings was by 1-0 away in August 2019 (D2, L5).

Tottenham dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle last season, with the Magpies scoring 90th and 85th-minute equalisers to draw both games.

Newcastle United

Winless Newcastle have conceded 16 goals this season and failed to keep a clean sheet - both the joint-worst records in the Premier League heading into the weekend.

The Magpies are winless after their opening seven fixtures for a Premier League record fifth time.

Newcastle have kept only two clean sheets in their past 26 Premier League home games and conceded 49 goals.

They have won just twice in 16 league matches without Callum Wilson since he joined the club in September 2020.

This will be Steve Bruce's 1000th game in charge across his managerial career (W376, D254, L369).

Bruce has won just four of his 26 encounters with Spurs in all competitions. Each victory has come in the Premier League with a different club: Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Newcastle.

Allan Saint-Maximin has carried the ball for a league-high 1,950m this season, while he has created an unrivalled 11 chances following a ball-carry.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won only five of their past 18 away league fixtures (D5, L8).

Spurs are averaging 10.4 shots per game under Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League and have a conversion rate of 8.2%. They averaged 15.7 shots under Mauricio Pochettino at 11.8% conversion, and 11.2 under Jose Mourinho at 15% conversion.

All four of Spurs' Premier League wins this season were by a single-goal margin.

Tottenham have lost just one of their past 18 league matches against sides in the relegation zone. However, that defeat came at home against Newcastle in August 2019.

Five of Harry Kane's six Premier League goals for Tottenham against Newcastle have come at St James' Park.

Son Heung-min has scored three and assisted one of Spurs' six Premier League goals this season. The other two were a penalty and an own goal.

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team