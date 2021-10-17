Premier League
EvertonEverton0West HamWest Ham United1

Everton 0-1 West Ham: Angelo Ogbonna heads winner

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments215

Angelo Ogbonna
Angelo Ogbonna scored his first goal of the season for West Ham

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna headed a second-half winner to give David Moyes' side a hard-fought Premier League victory at Everton.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, defender Ogbonna netted the only goal in the 74th minute, rising inside the six-yard box to flick home Jarrod Bowen's corner.

The Hammers dominated the first half but lacked incisiveness in the final third and called Jordan Pickford into action just once.

The England keeper palmed out Bowen's stinging shot and while Tomas Soucek thought he had found the breakthrough with his follow-up from close range, it was ruled out for offside.

Alex Iwobi missed a glorious opportunity for Everton when he failed to make any contact with the ball from six yards out then in the second half the Nigeria forward's spin and strike was blocked.

The Toffees could not find an equaliser as their winning run in the league under Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park ended.

West Ham's victory takes them up to sixth in the table as they leapfrog Everton, who drop to seventh.

Sweet victory for Moyes over Benitez

Benitez and Moyes were familiar foes on Merseyside during the 2000s when the Spaniard was with Liverpool and the Scotsman at Everton.

Sunday's victory will taste sweet for Moyes on his return to the club he managed for 11 years - especially as Benitez got the better of him on most occasions during that period.

Benitez has made an impressive start to his time with the blue half of the city and this was just his side's second league defeat of the campaign.

Summer signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have proved to be excellent bargain buys and the majority of Everton's attacking play came via the English duo on either flank.

But without the presence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front, the hosts struggled to test visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski, who had a comfortable afternoon.

Stand-in striker Salomon Rondon is yet to get off the mark and came agonisingly close to breaking his duck when he flicked Townsend's dangerous delivery wide of the far post.

But it was West Ham who took all three points as Ogbonna escaped Ben Godfrey to deflect Bowen's excellent corner past Pickford and ensure the Londoners picked up just the second victory in their last six games.

Everton players disputed the awarding of the corner from which the goal was scored, when Michail Antonio jumped to challenge for a high ball with Pickford - but replays suggested the last touch came from the goalkeeper's hand.

A clean sheet was welcome too, as it was just their third shut-out in the last 19 top-flight matches, with former Everton loanee Kurt Zouma playing his part by making a vital block from Gray's shot late on.

The visitors could have had a second right at the end but Bowen's curled effort was superbly tipped away by Pickford.

Moyes' side are back in action on Thursday in the Europa League against Genk, knowing a third victory in the group will take them to the cusp of the knockout stages.

Player of the match

RiceDeclan Rice

with an average of 8.08

Everton

  1. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    5.39

  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.32

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.15

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.78

  7. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.70

  8. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.66

  9. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.61

  10. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.12

  11. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    3.88

  12. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.72

West Ham United

  1. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    7.55

  4. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.52

  5. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.44

  6. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.26

  8. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.25

  9. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    7.04

  10. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.02

  11. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.00

  12. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.70

  13. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    6.03

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 14Townsend
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 17IwobiSubstituted forGordonat 79'minutes
  • 11Gray
  • 33Rondón

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 26Davies
  • 53Tyrer
  • 61Dobbin

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 4Zouma
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forDawsonat 79'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+4'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 87'minutes
  • 8FornalsBooked at 31mins
  • 9AntonioBooked at 10mins

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 26Masuaku
  • 50Ashby
  • 75Baptiste
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
39,132

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, West Ham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  7. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Allan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Craig Dawson replaces Tomas Soucek because of an injury.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 16:01

    west ham are a good team these days

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:04

      KingFreddy replied:
      Coming on nicely. Who knew goving a manager time works?

  • Comment posted by Champion Jockey, today at 16:03

    Moyes. Never given the chance at United.

    8 months.

    I have had cheese in my fridge for longer than that.

    • Reply posted by Eddy, today at 16:05

      Eddy replied:
      Sorry but he is a low ambition club guy, perfect for WHU and Everton

  • Comment posted by Limehouse65, today at 16:00

    Well done lads, what a cracking result :) Just made my weekend COYI

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:26

      margaret replied:
      Open top bus parade tomorrow then !

  • Comment posted by CoffeeHound, today at 15:59

    Not the greatest game in the world, but West Ham bossed it from start to finish. Take three points away at Goodison gladly. Never an easy place to go. COYI (Sixth?? I'm starting to get a nosebleed again!)

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:41

      margaret replied:
      Declan Rice for OT in January, that's a great move for the young lad. Make sure you give him a testimonial !

  • Comment posted by PhillyBlueBoy, today at 16:02

    No complaints.

    WHU better team on the day by a country mile.

    Without our two best attacking options, we're toothless. Can't understand why Dobbin isn't given a run out - Rondon not at the races again.

    I get why Rafa needs to play Iwobi into some kind of consistent form but again, he just doesn't seem capable if putting a string of performances together.

    Bad day, list to a good team, move on.

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 16:09

      Raymondo replied:
      Proper football fan...

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:58

    Tight game, but right result, I think. You can argue for the draw, but you can't really argue for an Everton win. West Ham win? Well, they have it. And if you want to pick a winner.. I'd say WH deserved it more.

  • Comment posted by Stee, today at 15:58

    Everton struggled without a proper striker on the pitch and lacked the cutting edge today, fair play to West Ham for finding the winner, look a genuinely good side under Moyes.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:56

    Everton were dreadful

    • Reply posted by CoachJeff, today at 16:05

      CoachJeff replied:
      Or just possibly the other team were very good. A team that only just missed out on Champions League place last season.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 16:05

    Fantastic consistency from WH, even Lawrenson called it right. COYI!

    • Reply posted by ClareOnTarget, today at 16:37

      ClareOnTarget replied:
      Lawrenson's prediction for a West Ham win had my husband quite worried! Made a change for him to get it right for once.

  • Comment posted by ukcitizen, today at 16:02

    A tactical masterclass by the Moyesiah! The Hammers march on!

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 16:30

      margaret replied:
      It's Moyesaurus and no, Newcastle don't want him, EVER !

  • Comment posted by London girl, today at 16:09

    A win in the city of Liverpool has nice feeling has not happen much for us in the past and that how far this West Ham squad as come under Moyes.
    well done lads

    • Reply posted by Paul urwin, today at 16:38

      Paul urwin replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Three2, today at 16:08

    Nervy end after the Brentford loss, but Everton were all over the place in the final third - A well earned 3 points and a clean sheet - COYI :)

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 16:00

    How does Pickford manage to eat a meal on a plane?

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 15:59

    IRRONNNS !

    • Reply posted by calvo1955, today at 16:22

      calvo1955 replied:
      Scunthorpe?

  • Comment posted by Wippetgood, today at 15:59

    Great win against a good form side. Take that 3 points any day! COYI ⚒⚒⚒

  • Comment posted by Spence97, today at 15:57

    Ogbonna easily the man of the match he is a great player

  • Comment posted by IamNotaNumber, today at 15:59

    Good result for the Hammers. And I think a certain bass guitarist called Mr Harris will also be happy. a double case of Up the Irons.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 15:58

    That was some cracker of a match. Could have gone either way. But kudos to Moyes and WHU again for that one moment from Ogbonna.

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 15:59

      Carpe diem replied:
      I wouldn't describe it as a cracker. There was only one team interested in playing.

  • Comment posted by philbin, today at 15:58

    Oh dear first decent team they have played at home .west ham outplayed them throughout the whole game. Toffees desperately need a striker

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 16:02

      chewytoffee replied:
      Like the 2 missing?

  • Comment posted by 6EddieTheHead9, today at 16:03

    Hard fought and fully deserved victory for the Hammers. Credit to David Moyes and staff - never saw such physically prepared West Ham squad in the past

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea86111631319
2Liverpool85302261618
3Man City85211631317
4Brighton843185315
5Man Utd84221610614
6West Ham84221510514
7Everton8422139414
8Brentford8332107312
9Wolves840488012
10Tottenham8404611-512
11Leicester83231314-111
12Aston Villa831