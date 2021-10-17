Match ends, Everton 0, West Ham United 1.
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna headed a second-half winner to give David Moyes' side a hard-fought Premier League victory at Everton.
In a game of few clear-cut chances, defender Ogbonna netted the only goal in the 74th minute, rising inside the six-yard box to flick home Jarrod Bowen's corner.
The Hammers dominated the first half but lacked incisiveness in the final third and called Jordan Pickford into action just once.
The England keeper palmed out Bowen's stinging shot and while Tomas Soucek thought he had found the breakthrough with his follow-up from close range, it was ruled out for offside.
Alex Iwobi missed a glorious opportunity for Everton when he failed to make any contact with the ball from six yards out then in the second half the Nigeria forward's spin and strike was blocked.
The Toffees could not find an equaliser as their winning run in the league under Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park ended.
West Ham's victory takes them up to sixth in the table as they leapfrog Everton, who drop to seventh.
Sweet victory for Moyes over Benitez
Benitez and Moyes were familiar foes on Merseyside during the 2000s when the Spaniard was with Liverpool and the Scotsman at Everton.
Sunday's victory will taste sweet for Moyes on his return to the club he managed for 11 years - especially as Benitez got the better of him on most occasions during that period.
Benitez has made an impressive start to his time with the blue half of the city and this was just his side's second league defeat of the campaign.
Summer signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have proved to be excellent bargain buys and the majority of Everton's attacking play came via the English duo on either flank.
But without the presence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front, the hosts struggled to test visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski, who had a comfortable afternoon.
Stand-in striker Salomon Rondon is yet to get off the mark and came agonisingly close to breaking his duck when he flicked Townsend's dangerous delivery wide of the far post.
But it was West Ham who took all three points as Ogbonna escaped Ben Godfrey to deflect Bowen's excellent corner past Pickford and ensure the Londoners picked up just the second victory in their last six games.
Everton players disputed the awarding of the corner from which the goal was scored, when Michail Antonio jumped to challenge for a high ball with Pickford - but replays suggested the last touch came from the goalkeeper's hand.
A clean sheet was welcome too, as it was just their third shut-out in the last 19 top-flight matches, with former Everton loanee Kurt Zouma playing his part by making a vital block from Gray's shot late on.
The visitors could have had a second right at the end but Bowen's curled effort was superbly tipped away by Pickford.
Moyes' side are back in action on Thursday in the Europa League against Genk, knowing a third victory in the group will take them to the cusp of the knockout stages.
Player of the match
RiceDeclan Rice
Everton
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.72
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
6.03
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 14Townsend
- 16Doucouré
- 6Allan
- 17IwobiSubstituted forGordonat 79'minutes
- 11Gray
- 33Rondón
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 24Gordon
- 25Gbamin
- 26Davies
- 53Tyrer
- 61Dobbin
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 28SoucekSubstituted forDawsonat 79'minutes
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 90+4'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 87'minutes
- 8FornalsBooked at 31mins
- 9AntonioBooked at 10mins
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 50Ashby
- 75Baptiste
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 39,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, West Ham United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Allan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Craig Dawson replaces Tomas Soucek because of an injury.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
8 months.
I have had cheese in my fridge for longer than that.
WHU better team on the day by a country mile.
Without our two best attacking options, we're toothless. Can't understand why Dobbin isn't given a run out - Rondon not at the races again.
I get why Rafa needs to play Iwobi into some kind of consistent form but again, he just doesn't seem capable if putting a string of performances together.
Bad day, list to a good team, move on.
well done lads