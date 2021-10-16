Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice on his return from injury as Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga with victory over Mainz.
Marco Reus had already put Dortmund ahead when the Norwegian forward, who had been out since late September with a muscle injury, scored a penalty, awarded for handball.
Jonathan Burkardt scored to narrow the deficit late on.
But Haaland settled the match with his second in added time.
The 21-year-old has now scored a remarkable 49 times in 49 league matches for Dortmund and 70 goals in 68 matches in all competitions.
"It is clear he had been missing in our team," Dortmund captain Reus said. "It is important that he plays because he constantly keeps two or three players occupied.
"To score two goals on his comeback is top. That is why we signed him."
The win was Dortmund's ninth in succession at home and takes them two points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, who are away at third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24Meunier
- 16AkanjiBooked at 35mins
- 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 67'minutes
- 14SchulzBooked at 13mins
- 19BrandtSubstituted forWolfat 78'minutes
- 23CanSubstituted forWitselat 85'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 85'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 21MalenSubstituted forT Hazardat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 20Carvalho
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 39Wolf
Mainz
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 27Zentner
- 30Widmer
- 16BellBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBurkardtat 69'minutes
- 19NiakhatéBooked at 89mins
- 25TauerBooked at 71mins
- 6StachSubstituted forPapelaat 83'minutes
- 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forLee Jae-Sungat 69'minutes
- 23LucoquiSubstituted forMartínat 45'minutes
- 5Boëtius
- 9Onisiwo
- 11IngvartsenBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHackat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dahmen
- 3Martín
- 7Lee Jae-Sung
- 18Brosinski
- 22Stöger
- 24Papela
- 29Burkardt
- 34Nemeth
- 42Hack
- Referee:
- Daniel Schlager
- Attendance:
- 63,812
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Booking
Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Jae-Sung with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Reinier (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Emre Can.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Merveille Papela replaces Anton Stach.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Julian Brandt.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.
Booking
Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.