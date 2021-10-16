Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ben Chilwell has scored in each of his last three Premier League games for Chelsea, as many as he had in his previous 33 appearances in the competition

Chelsea returned to the top of the Premier League as Ben Chilwell's strike - and some strong work to hold off intense late pressure - clinched victory at west London neighbours Brentford.

After Liverpool had gone top by thrashing Watford earlier on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel's side responded in the late game with a mature and dogged display against their promoted hosts.

England left-back Chilwell scored in the final minute of the first half with his third goal in three games for club and country.

The European champions dominated the first half but had to dig deep to secure the three points in the first league meeting between the two clubs in 74 years.

The outcome would have been different had Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo scored instead of twice hitting the Blues woodwork either side of Chilwell's winner.

In a frantic final 15 minutes where Brentford threw everything at their opponents, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had to make two important and brave saves, while Blues league debutant Malang Sarr also cleared off the line.

Senegal international Mendy also tipped over an acrobatic effort from Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard in injury-time, sealing a victory which the Blues keeper celebrated wildly with his team-mates at the final whistle, while the relieved away fans sang their delight.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 22 M Jorgensen 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 15 Onyeka 6 Nørgaard 8 Jensen 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 1 Raya

22 M Jorgensen

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

7 Canós Booked at 32mins Substituted for Ghoddos at 72' minutes

15 Onyeka Substituted for Forss at 67' minutes

6 Nørgaard

8 Jensen

3 Henry

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Substitutes 2 Thompson

4 Goode

9 Forss

14 Ghoddos

20 Ajer

28 Bidstrup

30 Roerslev

33 Maghoma

40 Fernández Chelsea Formation 3-5-2 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 4 Christensen 31 Sarr 28 Azpilicueta 7 Kanté 12 Loftus-Cheek 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 11 Werner 9 Lukaku 16 Mendy

14 Chalobah

4 Christensen

31 Sarr

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for James at 89' minutes

7 Kanté

12 Loftus-Cheek

8 Kovacic Booked at 18mins Substituted for Mount at 65' minutes

21 Chilwell

11 Werner

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 77' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

5 Jorginho

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

19 Mount

20 Hudson-Odoi

24 James

29 Havertz Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 0, Chelsea 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Chelsea 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Édouard Mendy. Post update Attempt saved. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zanka with a headed pass. Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Reece James replaces César Azpilicueta. Post update Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock with a headed pass. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rico Henry with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Marcus Forss (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea). Post update Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward