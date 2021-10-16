Premier League
BrentfordBrentford0ChelseaChelsea1

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Ben Chilwell goal wins west London derby

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments190

Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring Chelsea's opening goal against Brentford
Ben Chilwell has scored in each of his last three Premier League games for Chelsea, as many as he had in his previous 33 appearances in the competition

Chelsea returned to the top of the Premier League as Ben Chilwell's strike - and some strong work to hold off intense late pressure - clinched victory at west London neighbours Brentford.

After Liverpool had gone top by thrashing Watford earlier on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel's side responded in the late game with a mature and dogged display against their promoted hosts.

England left-back Chilwell scored in the final minute of the first half with his third goal in three games for club and country.

The European champions dominated the first half but had to dig deep to secure the three points in the first league meeting between the two clubs in 74 years.

The outcome would have been different had Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo scored instead of twice hitting the Blues woodwork either side of Chilwell's winner.

In a frantic final 15 minutes where Brentford threw everything at their opponents, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had to make two important and brave saves, while Blues league debutant Malang Sarr also cleared off the line.

Senegal international Mendy also tipped over an acrobatic effort from Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard in injury-time, sealing a victory which the Blues keeper celebrated wildly with his team-mates at the final whistle, while the relieved away fans sang their delight.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number22Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    6.71

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.30

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.34

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.58

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.77

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    7.21

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameForss
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    6.56

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    8.87

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.20

  3. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.12

  5. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.32

  8. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.53

  9. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    7.89

  10. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.72

  11. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.31

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    5.72

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGhoddosat 72'minutes
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forForssat 67'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8Jensen
  • 3Henry
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 4Goode
  • 9Forss
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Maghoma
  • 40Fernández

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 4Christensen
  • 31Sarr
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forJamesat 89'minutes
  • 7Kanté
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 8KovacicBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMountat 65'minutes
  • 21Chilwell
  • 11Werner
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 5Jorginho
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 24James
  • 29Havertz
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathias Jensen with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Édouard Mendy.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zanka with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Reece James replaces César Azpilicueta.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Pinnock with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rico Henry with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Forss (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

192 comments

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 19:28

    Mendy earned his wage there.

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, today at 19:34

      PsychLove replied:
      Best GK in the world.

  • Comment posted by kbcfc1965, today at 19:32

    respect to Brentford..As a chelsea fan i never predicted this result because it was a potential upset given Brentford's results..sometimes you need to scrap for 3 points and i'm happy.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 19:38

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Liverpool fan here, Brentford have been excellent against two top sides. I’m sure they will finish top half with performance levels like that.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 19:34

    Brentford played so well. I'm really impressed by them, surely the surprise team of the season.
    A Chelsea fan.

  • Comment posted by Mpuze, today at 19:33

    Oh my days, my heart has been in my mouth for the past 20 minutes. Brentford gave us a game

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:43

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      And Taylor the referee gave you 3 points.

  • Comment posted by actonian, today at 19:30

    Brentford were brilliant and should have got at least a point. Mendy kept them out by some great goal-keeping.

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 19:37

      ian replied:
      Toney not offside should have had a penalty

  • Comment posted by Sleep No More, today at 19:33

    Let’s face it, two of the three teams promoted from the Championship last season are going straight back down again. But as for Brentford – and speaking as a Chelsea fan – on the basis of today’s performance, who knows what their limit is?

  • Comment posted by Jdub, today at 19:30

    Unbelievable saves by Mendy, Brentford are a special team though, dominated the second half

  • Comment posted by sp2025, today at 19:27

    Chilwell looks like he's going to score every time he plays for club and country.

    Southgate doesn't choose 2 Champions League winning full backs to start for England. What an absolute plank

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 19:37

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      So sad that the Bees lost despite some brilliant football. However so happy that Chelsea won just because they're above that arrogant bunch called Varpool. Anyone but Varpool. I hope Brentford qualify for Europe though. Such a well-drilled side on limited budget. Have done exceptionally well so far.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 19:28

    What a brilliant game and well done to both teams. Brentford a brilliant last 30 mins that perhaps deserved a goal, but for a superb performance from Mendy would have had it. Brentford will beat many teams this year with that level of commitment.

    Thomas Tuchels Blue and White Army march on!

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 19:48