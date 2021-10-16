Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Broja had previously scored twice for Southampton in an 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Newport

Armando Broja said scoring a goal on his first Premier League start was a "dream come true" as his neat finish against a lacklustre Leeds gave Southampton their first league win of the campaign.

The Slough-born Albanian international striker, on loan from Chelsea, fired high into the net after he was set up by Nathan Redmond at the end of a swift counter-attack in the second-half.

It gave the Saints a deserved three points and 20-year-old Broja a treasured career memory.

"It was amazing to get my first start in the Premier League, I've been dreaming of this moment since I was three years old," he said.

"Scoring on my first start is a dream come true, I couldn't ask for anything better. This is the favourite moment of my career so far, hopefully there are many moments and goals more to come."

Of the goal, he added: "It was a great run from Nathan Redmond, he said before the game the goals will come, just to keep making runs. He put the ball on a plate for me and I was able to finish."

The Saints had been the better side and looked far more likely to break the deadlock throughout, but also suffered from a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Prior to the goal, their best chances came from corners, with Broja glancing one header wide and flicking on a second that Mohamed Elyounoussi was inches from converting at the back post.

Leeds, who were missing six senior players, including Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, only had two shots.

Jack Harrison's drive - deflected over by Mohammed Salisu - was the closest they came but Daniel James also put a good chance past the post after he had nipped in to claim the ball off Salisu in the box.

The win takes Southampton to seven points and 15th place, a point and two league positions better off than Leeds.

"We've been searching for this first win and it is amazing to get it here at home in front of the fans," added Broja.

"Hopefully we can push on and the wins will keep coming."

Saints finally get their march under way

This was not a game for the neutrals.

But then Saints boss Hasenhuttl had suggested as much in his pre-match press conference external-link in which he stated the game would "not be a five course dinner".

The absence of star performers on both sides did not help, with the home side missing the suspended James Ward-Prowse for the first time in the league since December 2018 and Leeds gutted by injury and the need to rest Raphinha following his exploits for Brazil on Friday.

But Southampton had all the necessary attributes on their side - discipline, cohesion, determination and, for the one moment that mattered, composure.

Danny Ings' sale in the summer stripped them of the one man that could be relied upon for a decent finish and they have noticeably struggled without him in the early stages of this season.

However in Broja they have a raw talent, borrowed from Chelsea, who could well grow into the man they need, at least for this campaign.

His finish was a fine one, stroked high past the diving Illan Meslier to end a move that began as a Leeds attack broke down, with Nathan Redmond released to provide a low cross invitingly into the striker's feet.

Having out-shot Leeds 19-3, the home side would have been kicking themselves had they not taken all three points, especially with Leeds so painfully out of sorts.

"It is important to get the first win, the most important one of the season," Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports. "It took a bit longer this season. We fully deserved this win.

"We were aggressive and showed some good solutions. It was a demanding game for everybody but the lads did a good job. We had a short two days to prepare for the game and the gameplan worked well I thought."

Leeds, meanwhile, were not the bold, brave side Marcelo Bielsa brought into the Premier League last season, but a pale imitation in dire need of regularly fit players and a spark to ignite their campaign.

Bielsa admitted that the best team had won and refused to blame his side's performance on the absence of key players.

"I concede that we didn't play well at any moment in the game," he told BBC Sport. "The result is fair and it is justified in the first half. In the second half it was more even but we didn't play well in any moment.

"It is not common to not be able to count on six players but the team that started the game was formed of players that usually play.

"Despite that it was difficult for us to get into the game in the first half, so I don't link the absence of the players to the result of the game."

Player of the match Broja Armando Broja with an average of 7.36 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Southampton Avg Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 7.36 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 7.04 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 6.88 Squad number 17 Player name Armstrong Average rating 6.72 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.64 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 6.56 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 6.51 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 6.46 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 6.46 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.44 Squad number 23 Player name Tella Average rating 6.40 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 6.39 Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 6.27 Squad number 19 Player name Djenepo Average rating 6.08 Leeds United Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 6.18 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 5.46 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 5.43 Squad number 46 Player name Shackleton Average rating 5.32 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.09 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.06 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 5.05 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.01 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 4.85 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 4.83 Squad number 38 Player name Summerville Average rating 4.63 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.40 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 4.03 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 3.67

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-4-2 1 McCarthy 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 24 Elyounoussi 27 Diallo 6 Romeu 19 Djenepo 18 Broja 11 Redmond 1 McCarthy Booked at 83mins

21 Livramento

35 Bednarek Booked at 75mins

22 Salisu

15 Perraud

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for Tella at 90+5' minutes

27 Diallo

6 Romeu

19 Djenepo Substituted for Armstrong at 59' minutes

18 Broja Substituted for Walcott at 81' minutes

11 Redmond Substitutes 2 Walker-Peters

4 Silveira Neves Vojnovic

7 Long

9 Armstrong

17 Armstrong

23 Tella

32 Walcott

43 Valery

44 Forster Leeds Formation 3-4-3 1 Meslier 14 Llorente 21 Struijk 6 Cooper 43 Klich 46 Shackleton 15 Dallas 11 Roberts 22 Harrison 19 Rodrigo 20 James 1 Meslier

14 Llorente Booked at 70mins

21 Struijk Booked at 58mins

6 Cooper

43 Klich Substituted for Gelhardt at 77' minutes

46 Shackleton

15 Dallas

11 Roberts Booked at 47mins Substituted for Summerville at 81' minutes

22 Harrison

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Forshaw at 64' minutes

20 James Substitutes 4 Forshaw

13 Klaesson

30 Gelhardt

33 Hjelde

35 Cresswell

37 Drameh

38 Summerville

39 McKinstry

42 Greenwood Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 1, Leeds United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Leeds United 0. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Nathan Tella replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi. Post update Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United). Post update Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton). Post update Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United). Post update Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton). Post update Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United). Post update Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Mohammed Salisu (Southampton). Post update Attempt missed. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Booking Alex McCarthy (Southampton) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Theo Walcott replaces Armando Broja because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Tyler Roberts. Post update Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward