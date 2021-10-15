Southampton v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse's red card against Chelsea means his run of appearing in 102 consecutive Premier League games for Southampton will end against Leeds

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are without striker Che Adams, who suffered a muscle injury during Scotland's win against Israel.

Captain James Ward-Prowse begins a three-match ban, while defender Jack Stephens is a long-term absentee.

Leeds will continue to monitor Kalvin Phillips, who withdrew from the England squad because of a calf problem.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch remain sidelined, while Raphinha is unlikely to start following his late return from international duty.

The winger scored his first international goals in Brazil's win against Uruguay, playing 72 minutes in a 4-1 victory in Manaus which finished in the early hours of Friday morning (approximately 03:30 GMT).

Southampton were doing pretty well against Chelsea until James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

What frustrated me most about that decision is that VAR instructed the referee to go and watch it again, and he was shown replays in slow motion, which is just ridiculous. How can you judge how dangerous a tackle is if you don't see it in real time? Slow any challenge down and it looks awful.

The end result was another defeat for Saints, who are still without a win after seven games.

I don't fancy their chances much here, either, especially if Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from the calf injury that ruled him out of England duty.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won 14 Premier League games against Southampton, their joint-highest figure against a particular opponent.

The Yorkshire club have scored 31 of their 35 Premier League goals against Saints in the second half of games, including each of the last 13.

Southampton won five of the six league meetings between 2006 and 2012 but lost both of last season's encounters.

Southampton

Southampton are winless in nine league matches, equalling their worst run under Ralph Hasenhuttl set between January and March this year.

Saints could fail to win any of their opening eight league games for just the second time in their history - the previous occasion, in 1998-99, they eventually avoided relegation from the top flight on the final day of the season.

Their solitary goal in the past four home league fixtures was own goal by Manchester United's Fred.

Leeds United

Leeds won at Southampton in their final away game of 2020-21 but have yet to win on the road this season.

They could draw three consecutive top-flight away matches for the first time since 1998.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have faced more shots (117) and shots on target (43) than any other Premier League side this season.

They have attempted 105 shots, the league's fifth highest total, but their expected goals total of 7.7 ranks only 15th.

Tyler Roberts, who scored his sole top-flight goal in May's 2-0 win at Southampton, is the only player to have featured as a substitute in all seven of his club's Premier League matches this season.

Raphinha has registered more shots (24), created more chances (14) and attempted more dribbles (37) than any other Leeds player in the Premier League this season.

