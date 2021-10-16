Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Norwich City 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Canaries earn second point of season

comments42

Shane Duffy
Shane Duffy slides back to clear Josh Sargent's shot in one of the best chances of the game

Norwich earned their second point of the season, but failed to take advantage of a host of chances to punish a below-par Brighton at Carrow Road.

Still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, the Canaries could not find a knockout punch despite their energy and industry ruffling the visitors.

Striker Josh Sargent squandered Norwich's best two chances and as the openings ebbed away so did his confidence.

Brighton move up the table to fourth, climbing above Manchester United - who lost to Leicester - and Everton, who play West Ham on Sunday. But they were well short of the form that has carried them into the upper reaches of the table before the international break.

Norwich stumble in front of goal

Having picked up the first point of their Premier League campaign a fortnight ago at Burnley, Norwich started well, stretching Brighton's defence and forcing Robert Sanchez into an early save from Sargent's deflected shot.

Brighton picked up momentum and asserted themselves on the hosts. Neal Maupay, with four goals in his past seven games, was a constant nuisance to the Norwich defence, appealing in vain for a penalty after going down under the challenge of goalkeeper Tim Krul.

If Krul was judged not to get enough of a touch on Maupay, he certainly did of Leandro Trossard's volley shortly after, brilliantly tipping the goal-bound shot on to the bar.

Brighton created Norwich's best chance of the half as Sanchez rushed out of goal, missed his kick and presented Sargent with an open goal. However the American's attempt from 20 yards and an angle lacked power, allowing Shane Duffy to cover round and hoof clear.

Sargent's sloppy touch allowed another prime chance to go to waste after the break, as his lack of conviction and accuracy gave Dan Burn room to slide in and block his way to goal.

Sargent was withdrawn on 75 minutes by manager Daniel Farke as Norwich came into the ascendancy in the second half and his replacement Milot Rashica sprung Teemu Pukki with an exquisite touch.

However the Finn, who had clipped a previous chance wide, could not out-run the covering Burn, who made another excellent tackle.

Maupay came close to wrecking Norwich's afternoon entirely as he turned Solly March's cross over the top in the final five minutes.

Brighton will have to improve with both Manchester City and Liverpool to play before the end of the month but the return of energetic wideman Tariq Lamptey off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance in 10 months following a series of hamstring injuries was one positive to take back to the south coast.

While a second successive point after six straight defeats is a sign of improvement for Norwich, their performance did little to foster faith they can survive in the top flight.

They have scored just twice in the league this season with both strikes coming from Pukki. With Todd Cantwell sidelined and Emi Buendia having left for Aston Villa, he looks woefully short of quality company to share the goal-scoring burden.

Player of the match

DuffyShane Duffy

with an average of 7.12

Norwich City

  1. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.34

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    6.34

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    6.26

  7. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    6.21

  8. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    6.16

  9. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    6.15

  10. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    6.12

  11. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    6.10

  12. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    6.05

  13. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    6.04

  14. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    5.75

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.12

  2. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.91

  4. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.69

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    6.59

  9. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.46

  11. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.38

  12. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.29

  14. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    5.78

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 15KabakBooked at 30mins
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 30GiannoulisBooked at 50mins
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 16NormannSubstituted forRuppat 83'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forRashicaat 76'minutes
  • 22PukkiBooked at 75minsSubstituted forIdahat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 8Gilmour
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Rashica
  • 18Tzolis
  • 21Williams
  • 28Gunn
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 24DuffyBooked at 90mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 33BurnBooked at 90mins
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 15minsSubstituted forLampteyat 59'minutes
  • 13Groß
  • 14LallanaBooked at 24mins
  • 15ModerSubstituted forMac Allisterat 84'minutes
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMarchat 66'minutes
  • 11Trossard
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 7Connolly
  • 8Bissouma
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 12Mwepu
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 27Locadia
  • 28Roberts
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Booking

    Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dan Burn (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a cross following a corner.

  7. Booking

    Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Adam Idah replaces Teemu Pukki.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Solly March.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister replaces Jakub Moder.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Lukas Rupp replaces Mathias Normann because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Gibson (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dimitris Giannoulis.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Barking Wise, today at 18:19

    No wins, one goal scored in open play, and 2 points out of a possible 24 after more than one fifth of the season. Keep playing this well, Norwich, and your points total next May might scrape into double figures. I know someone has to come bottom of the class, but this is truly embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 18:16

    A poor performance, gave the ball away far too often but, another point. Bring on Man City 💙💙

  • Comment posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 18:12

    Why have the BBC put the Norwich match report between the Rangers and Celtic reports ?

  • Comment posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 17:56

    How Maupay failed to get booked this afternoon deserves a public enquiry !

  • Comment posted by gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 17:55

    Two teams who's loser fans spend all their days thinking about spurs.Concentrate on your own minnow clubs.

    • Reply posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 18:03

      raisedeyebrows replied:
      How can Spurs have so much money, but be so sh;.t - it normally works the other way…

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:52

    If the clueless coach at Norwich doesn't want to play Gilmour can Chelsea take him back in January and at least send him out on loan to a good club that will play him regularly. What a waste of a real talent. 3 games in succession he's rotted on their bench, not even used as a substitute.

    • Reply posted by RobDYellows, today at 18:11

      RobDYellows replied:
      The problem is that Gilmour was absolutely godawful in his first four matches for us, weak and dallying on the ball, misplacing passes and directly responsible for at least three opposition goals, costing us valuable points.

      It’s a shame because after his international performances I had high hopes for him on loan, but it seems he is still much too lightweight for the strength and pace of the PL.

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 17:51

    Why on earth don’t Norwich play Billy Gilmour? He’s a great player and has consistently put in good performances for Scotland in some key matches. Give the lad a chance.

    • Reply posted by raisedeyebrows, today at 18:00

      raisedeyebrows replied:
      If you have watched Norwich this season you would understand that we do not we do not have the personel to accommodate him and although his skill is in no doubt he is still a luxury for a team like Norwich who have a fraction of the money of wealthier clubs.

  • Comment posted by Tsunami, today at 17:49

    Dire!

  • Comment posted by cloudy, today at 17:48

    Cannot understand why Gilmour doesn't get a start in this team.

  • Comment posted by Keith Bennett , today at 17:46

    Another cracker for motd!!

  • Comment posted by md, today at 17:40

    An away point is always to the good, but Norwich were poor. Still, they were better than us in the final third. Had they had better finishing, we would have suffered twice for horrendous mistakes. We pass back and sideways too much instead of going forward. The slide to mid table has begun.

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 18:13

      seagull72 replied:
      As we move up the table 🤣🤣💙

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 17:32

    Delia's still going down

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 17:29

    No goal conceded in 2 games for Norwich. Perhaps the exclusion of the vulnerbale Brandon Williams at left back is paying dividends for Farke. Williams is a liability waiting to happen. Can't tackle, gets caught out of position and runs around like a headless chicken. Onwards and upwards Canaries.

  • Comment posted by paul taylor, today at 17:26

    Take a point. At end of day I think we still be looking over a shoulder to make sure still three teams below us. Last season we were losing against relagation rivals so this has to be positive. Keep out of trouble until Jan sign that elusive striker then we can start dream of mid table mediocrity UTA

  • Comment posted by Ragniblov, today at 17:26

    Encouraging match from a yellow perspective, quite how Sargent didn’t score his open goal chance I don’t know! Chelsea away next… OTBC

  • Comment posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 17:21

    I would just like to congratulate Brighton for not being able to score 1 paltry goal against Norwich and costing me the best part of £1,600
    Thanks again 😒

    • Reply posted by SteveTheCat, today at 17:23

      SteveTheCat replied:
      You’re welcome 😁

  • Comment posted by Priti Useless, today at 17:21

    Brighton to Norwich is a long old trip, why didn't GP fly the lads up there?

    • Reply posted by David, today at 17:37

      David replied:
      It’s 3hrs 20 mins. Sure flying would have taken the same time if time taken to get to and from the airports and get on to the planes taken into account. It takes as long to get to all the 6 northern clubs

  • Comment posted by reddleman, today at 17:19

    A good point for Brighton. We weren’t at our best and Norwich are fighting for their lives so another away point and another away clean sheet is a good outcome. Accumulating these type of points is what will keep us away from danger.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:18

    The nose bleed will soon stop for Brighton - the descent is underway!

    • Reply posted by brightonborn, today at 17:24

      brightonborn replied:
      We moved up one place.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:18

    Well we can see how good Brighton are if they don’t get lucky they don’t win who are Norwich 😂🤣

