Premier League
Man CityManchester City2BurnleyBurnley0

Man City 2-0 Burnley: Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne give champions hard-earned win

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments115

Bernardo Silva puts Manchester City ahead against Burnley
Bernardo Silva put Manchester City ahead with his second goal of the season - his first was the winner against Leicester last month

Raheem Sterling could not mark his return to Manchester City's starting line-up with a goal but Kevin de Bruyne made certain his side still beat Burnley after Bernardo Silva's early strike.

City had won 5-0 on each of the Clarets' past four visits to Etihad Stadium and it seemed like a similar scoreline was on the cards when the impressive Silva followed up Phil Foden's shot to give the home side an early lead.

There was to be no glut of goals on this occasion, however. Although City dominated possession and created plenty of chances, they failed to extend their advantage, giving the visitors hope.

Burnley gave them a few scares before De Bruyne added a second goal with 20 minutes to go, curling his shot home when the ball broke to him inside the box.

Sterling made only his third league start of the season - having been recalled at the end of a week where he spoke publicly about being open to a move abroad if he failed to get more game time at City.

He struggled to make an impact in the first half while playing as the central attacker in City's front three, managing only 11 touches - by far the lowest of any of their outfield players - and only one shot, which was blocked.

Sterling was far more involved when he switched to the left flank after the break but was unable to add to his tally of one league goal in 2021-22 and it was down to De Bruyne to finish the game off.

The win moves City into second place, a point behind leaders Liverpool. Burnley remain in the bottom three, still without a league win this season.

De Bruyne goal ensures Man City avoid nervy finale

Burnley could not end their winless run, which at 11 games is the longest in England's top four divisions, but they still gave City plenty to think about.

Maxwel Cornet, who saw his shot brilliantly saved by Zack Steffen after running clear, went close to equalising in the first half, as did Josh Brownhill, who fizzed his shot inches wide.

City were misfiring too, with Riyad Mahrez another of their players failing to make the most of his recall - the closest he came with his four efforts at goal was when he blasted another Silva cut-back against the bar.

It could have made for a nervous finale for City's fans, if not for De Bruyne's cool finish after Burnley failed to clear their lines.

It meant the home supporters were able to relax and celebrate the news of Leicester's late goals in their win over City's neighbours United - something they did extremely loudly.

Player of the match

Bernardo SilvaBernardo Silva

with an average of 7.48

Manchester City

  1. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.48

  2. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.29

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.72

  7. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.71

  8. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.69

  9. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.68

  10. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    6.68

  11. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.42

  12. Squad number13Player nameSteffen
    Average rating

    6.28

  13. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.27

  14. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.95

Burnley

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.43

  2. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.20

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.11

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.96

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.94

  9. Squad number23Player namePieters
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.80

  11. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.80

  12. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.70

  13. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.65

  14. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    5.49

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 27Cancelo
  • 5Stones
  • 14LaporteBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRúben Diasat 72'minutes
  • 6Aké
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forPalmerat 90+1'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forFernandinhoat 84'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 7Sterling
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 84Slicker

Burnley

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 23Pieters
  • 11McNeil
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4CorkSubstituted forGudmundssonat 72'minutes
  • 18Westwood
  • 20CornetSubstituted forBarnesat 56'minutes
  • 9WoodSubstituted forRodriguezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14Roberts
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 25Norris
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
52,711

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Burnley 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Bernardo Silva.

  4. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Aké (Manchester City).

  9. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodriguez replaces Chris Wood.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Chris Wood (Burnley) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nathan Collins with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 17:08

    Stirling wants to play every game .....No ! No! Another legend in his own mind ...just needs to convince everyone else I think ....where is last year's player ????

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 17:39

      paul hirst replied:
      On Talksport Trevor Sinclair keeps laughably referring to Raheem Sterling as " world class " ?? Good for a chuckle every time.

  • Comment posted by Junction8M27, today at 17:03

    Good to see the real Manchester team WIN

  • Comment posted by The Golden Pirate, today at 17:34

    The Bernado twins are back! What do I mean? Well, when he's at his best, it's as if there are two Bernado Silva's on the pitch. He's been the most consistent player in all competitions so far this season for City.

  • Comment posted by MikeTee, today at 17:39

    Its amazing there isnt a single negative comment from City fans on other teams hys feeds so far but check the rats on here within minutes. God get a life its only football and get some friends

    • Reply posted by junior, today at 17:51

      junior replied:
      here here they have nothing better to do!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 17:18

    City win utd lose oh city you’ve got me singing the blues

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:04

    Do you get more points for winning 5-0 than 2-0?

    Didn’t think so. Solid performance from City against a team which can give anyone a game. On to the next.

    • Reply posted by I love Fergie, today at 17:10

      I love Fergie replied:
      No, but you do get a better goal difference.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 17:14

    This Burnley fan would have taken that scoreline before a ball was kicked. Imagine if City had a proper striker.

    • Reply posted by SBandy, today at 17:16

      SBandy replied:
      My heart bleeds for them.

  • Comment posted by Pudding liver , today at 17:09

    a striker please, all talk about kane or halland when we could do wuth some fella that could get his head in 1 o 2 in 100 balls. antonio, ings would have done, any bleeding striker at this stage.

  • Comment posted by amar, today at 17:04

    “City are the best team in the country for the past 5 years”

    - Bob Shankly

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 17:58

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      C o c k

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 17:29

    Silva is the most underrated player of EPL.

  • Comment posted by CITYCHAMPIONSAGAIN, today at 17:22

    Just another walk in the park ….. was Sterling playing? Didn’t notice him - again - time for pastures new young man.

  • Comment posted by The Golden Pirate, today at 17:30

    I'm normally a big supporter of Sterling, but after saying he should be in the team he had something to prove. He was shocking today - very average and not good enough for a Man City side on that performance. Just a tip Sterling, you can't just turn up and expect to be picked an get your wages too, you have to earn it and do something special. Grealish must have been disappointed to say the least.

  • Comment posted by Dipster, today at 17:05

    Nice comfortable win. Yet to concede at home in the league so far this season. Pep will be happy with that but would probably like to have scored a few more g.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:03

    Routine win, but expected a lot more goals from City.

    • Reply posted by Obi One Kenobi Nil, today at 17:20

      Obi One Kenobi Nil replied:
      Get an upvote for your name

  • Comment posted by Dublet, today at 17:37

    Hard being a Claret at the moment, but losing 2-0 to City feels like a result. Maybe we are not the most dynamic team going forward, but we didn’t get battered and had our chances. Rose tinted spectacles, maybe, but not feeing downhearted. Come on The Clarets

  • Comment posted by Deano86, today at 17:26

    3 points and no injuries or suspensions- is all that matters today. We have played much better recently and we will again soon.

  • Comment posted by Beeb Account, today at 17:37

    Good win City, Burnley can be stubborn. Sad to see Pep getting bullied into playing Sterling. ;)

    • Reply posted by The Golden Pirate, today at 17:43

      The Golden Pirate replied:
      No, he wasn't. It was a master stroke from Pep. Basically he said (against a lesser team - sorry Burnley) "Go on then, prove to me and the fans that you deserve your place" - he didn't so Pep can now leave him on the bench and be vindicated.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:34

    Silva, De Bruyne and Foden at the heart of matters. What a trio. Time to open the exit door for Sterling. He couldn't hit a barn door and is better served leaving City to do his sill adverts.

  • Comment posted by Bluemoon, today at 17:51

    Bernado yet again 5⭐️

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 17:48

    sell sterling while you can still get some decent money for him he has been poor for over a season , city lost champions league final because started with sterling and that was a huge mistake

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool85302261618
2Man City85211631317
3Chelsea85211531217
4Brighton843185315
5Man Utd84221610614
6Everton7421138514
7Brentford8341106413
8Wolves840488012
9Tottenham7403610-412
10West Ham73221410411
11Leicester83231314-111
12Aston Villa83141212010
13Arsenal7313510-510
14Crystal Palace7142811-37
15Southampton8143610-47
16Watford8215715-87
17Leeds8134715-86
18Newcastle7034816-83
19Burnley8035513-83
20Norwich8026216-142
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC