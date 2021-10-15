Manchester City v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ferran Torres scored twice in Spain's Nations League semi-final win against Italy and also began the final versus France, but returned to Manchester nursing an injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres will be missing for up to six weeks after suffering a small fracture to his right foot while away with Spain.

Ederson and Gabriel Jesus both began Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, which finished in the early hours of Friday morning (BST), and neither is likely to start for City.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor are also doubtful for Saturday's game.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is fit despite withdrawing from international duty with Iceland, while Maxwel Cornet is back in contention after missing the draw against Norwich because of a hamstring issue.

Burnley have lost 5-0 on each of their past four visits to Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and FA Cup so they are probably not looking forward to Saturday very much.

City could be without their Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, depending on whether they make it back from South America in time, but I don't think it will make too much difference to the outcome here.

Pep Guardiola's side produced an outstanding performance at Anfield last time out and anything similar will see them win easily. Burnley's wait for a first win of the season is going to go on a little longer.

Prediction: 3-0

He has eight top-flight goals in total versus the Clarets (including one for Leicester), more than he has managed against any other side

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 5-0 in each of their past four league and cup matches against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side have lost the previous eight encounters home and away, scoring once and conceding 30 goals in total.

City have taken 28 points from a possible 30 against Burnley since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.

The Clarets have not won a league fixture away to City since 1963, though they did beat them at Maine Road in the Charity Shield in 1973. external-link

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side have kept clean sheets in four successive home league games, winning 5-0 in the first three of them.

However, they are at risk of failing to score in consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since a three-match sequence in November 2010.

Manchester City are the only side yet to concede a first-half goal in this season's Premier League.

City have the division's best defensive record, conceding three goals, while they have faced fewer shots (42) and shots on target (10) than any other side.

Fernandinho is one short of becoming the second Brazilian to make 250 Premier League appearances, emulating Willian.

Burnley

Burnley are without a victory in 10 league games (D3, L7), the longest current winless run in England's top four divisions.

Their longest winless streak in the Premier League spanned 12 matches between November 2009 and January 2010, while they also went 11 games without a victory from December 2017 to February 2018.

The Clarets have lost a league-high 10 points from winning positions this season.

The average age of their starting line-up, 29 years and 39 days, is the oldest in the Premier League this season.

Victory would make Sean Dyche the second manager, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to win Premier League away matches against three different clubs who were reigning champions. Dyche's previous such victories came at Chelsea in 2017 and against Liverpool at Anfield last season.

