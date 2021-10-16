Match ends, Leicester City 4, Manchester United 2.
Leicester City increased the pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they ran out fully deserved winners in a thriller at King Power Stadium.
Manchester United at one stage threatened to steal a point from a dreadful performance but the Foxes rallied to secure their best win of an indifferent start to the season.
The defeat ends United's English league record 29-game unbeaten run away from home.
It all started so well for United when Mason Greenwood's brilliant long-range strike put them in front after 18 minutes but Leicester were level before half-time when the returning Harry Maguire, who had a nightmare afternoon, was robbed by Kelechi Iheanacho to set up Youri Tielemans for a sweeping finish.
Leicester City were vastly superior after the break and went ahead when Caglar Soyuncu sparked a flurry of late goals when he pounced in a goalmouth scramble with 12 minutes to go.
Marcus Rashford, back as a substitute after three months out following shoulder surgery, looked to have got United out of the hole when he ran on to Victor Lindelof's long ball to apply an emphatic finish four minutes later.
It was a sign of just how bad United were that they were behind again straight from the restart when Ayoze Perez pulled the ball back for Jamie Vardy to flash a finish high past David de Gea.
There was to be no comeback this time and Patson Daka bundled in at the far post for the fourth in stoppage time.
- Reaction to Leicester City v Manchester United, plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League games
- Go to the Leicester page
- Go to the United page
Foxes find form at last
It is inevitable that much focus will be placed on the failings of Manchester United and manager Solskjaer but Leicester deserve huge credit for a performance that saw them back to their best after a mixed start to the season.
The presence of Jonny Evans in defence provided reassurance and quality while Iheanacho tormented Maguire, who delivered a laboured and error-strewn display.
Leicester may have fallen behind to that Greenwood stunner but they never lost belief for a second and it was no surprise when Tielemans showed his quality with that clipped finish over De Gea into the far corner after Maguire inexplicably dawdled on the ball.
It gave Leicester real impetus and they dominated the second half, with only De Gea keeping the scoreline down as they swarmed over United.
Soyuncu put them back in front but it looked as though their excellence may not be rewarded with a win when Rashford crashed home a leveller.
Once again, Leicester showed resolve and quality to hit United again within seconds and that was that. They were not letting the lead slip this time.
United were on the ropes and Leicester kept them there as King Power Stadium rocked in celebration.
Daka's goal was the final decoration on an outstanding display, leaving manager Brendan Rodgers beaming after a spell when he was being asked questions of his own - ridiculous given the fact he brought the FA Cup to Leicester City last season.
He will hope this is lift-off for their season.
'Grim and shambolic' - Man Utd deliver a shocker
Maguire, back in the side after injury, set the tone for Manchester United's performance - and indeed his own - when he ran the ball tamely into touch with just seconds gone.
Greenwood's goal should have sparked United into life, such was its quality, but this was a grim, disorganised display that got exactly what it deserved.
United, missing the injured Raphael Varane, were shambolic at the back, ineffective in midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo was a peripheral figure unable to conjure up any of the old magic.
Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba were overrun in midfield. The Serb was ponderous while Pogba's main contribution was a succession of offences that finally earned him a caution late on.
As for Solskjaer, he looked lost on occasions in his technical area and bringing on McTominay and Jesse Lingard for Matic and Greenwood when Leicester went 2-1 up smacked of desperation as opposed to a considered strategy.
For a squad with such quality, and one which has had so much money lavished on it, United looked a rabble in the closing stages and it would have been an act of grand larceny had they somehow escaped with a point.
United have lost and drawn at home to Aston Villa and Everton in their past two league games at Old Trafford and only a last-gasp winner from Ronaldo saved them against Villarreal in the Champions League.
Solskjaer now faces a massive week with Atalanta at home in the Champions League on Wednesday, then a huge meeting with arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, 24 October.
Player of the match
DakaPatson Daka
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number23Player nameVestergaardAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
6.52
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
3.45
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Amartey
- 6EvansSubstituted forVestergaardat 88'minutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 8Tielemans
- 42Soumaré
- 27Castagne
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forPérezat 73'minutes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 5Bertrand
- 7Barnes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 85mins
- 2LindelöfBooked at 52mins
- 5Maguire
- 23Shaw
- 6PogbaBooked at 86mins
- 31MaticSubstituted forMcTominayat 80'minutes
- 11GreenwoodSubstituted forLingardat 80'minutes
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forRashfordat 65'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 26Henderson
- 27Telles
- 34van de Beek
- 39McTominay
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 32,219
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Manchester United 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Post update
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Manchester United 2. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
Post update
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jannik Vestergaard replaces Jonny Evans.
Booking
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Post update
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Booking
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
and I would fly 100 more
just to be the team who flew 100 miles
to see you bang in four!
Watford will need a new manager in a couple of weeks.
You're practically playing with 10 men .
No work rate, it's a slap in the face of all the players that work hard.
Greenwood off?? Stupid
Sancho is the most overrated player I've seen
Ronaldo magnificent as well 😊
And then, good to see a less famous Zambian score
No structure to United whatsoever, half a billion pounds shambles, especially at the back.
Please don't sack Ole, we enjoy his driving.
Fantastic result for the Foxes and everyone else 👍