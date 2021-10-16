Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Ruben Neves scored a 95th-minute winner as Wolves came from 2-0 down to snatch an incredible victory in an extraordinary West Midlands derby.
Wolves looked down and out when John McGinn added to Danny Ings' opener to give Villa a two-goal cushion midway through the second half.
But in a dramatic final 10 minutes, Wolves scored three times to seal a third straight Premier League win.
Romain Saiss reduced the deficit from inside the six-yard area, then Conor Coady bundled in an 85th minute equaliser after Max Kilman had headed against the bar.
Neves struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time when his free-kick took a deflection on its way past Emiliano Martinez to complete an astonishing comeback.
Villa boss Dean Smith will be livid with some of his side's defending in the closing stages as Wolves secured all three points against their rivals.
There was little sign of the drama to follow when Ings headed the home side ahead after McGinn beat Saiss to send in a cross.
The Scotland midfielder added the second with a deflected shot from long range after Ollie Watkins' attempt had been blocked.
Wolves' recovery began in the 80th minute when Saiss struck from substitute Daniel Podence's cross, but an away win still looked a tall order at that stage.
There were five minutes of normal time left when Coady made it 2-2 soon after Kilman had struck the bar.
Neves' last-gasp winner sent Wolves' travelling fans wild with delight - and left Villa to reflect on a first league home defeat since 9 May.
Wolves put faltering start behind them
After losing their first three league games, Wolves are now eighth in the table after eight games and their faltering start to life under Bruno Lage is a distant memory.
Suddenly they are one of the form teams as they equalled the club record of three consecutive Premier League away wins, set in June last year when the third victory was also at Villa Park.
While Villa will be livid with the way they threw this game away, Wolves showed tremendous character to keep fighting to the end.
Their fourth win of the season was secured with the in-form Raul Jimenez starting on the bench.
Jimenez, who had scored one goal and assisted another two in the previous two league games, came off the bench in the 88th minute with the score 2-2.
After Jacob Ramsey had fouled Adama Traore just outside the box deep in stoppage time, Jimenez stood over the free-kick before moving away for Neves to complete an unlikely victory.
Villa left to pick up the pieces
Villa have impressed this season with wins over Newcastle, Everton and a first victory in 12 years at Manchester United.
After going into the international break on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham, they now have to pick up the pieces from this damaging derby defeat.
Smith opted to start with keeper Martinez and midfielder Douglas Luiz - despite the fact they played for Argentina and Brazil respectively in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.
Both had rushed back to Birmingham after being involved in World Cup qualifiers.
Martinez did make a fine save to keep out Traore when the game was goalless, while Luiz went close in the first half with a long-range attempt.
But neither could prevent their side from slipping to defeat, and Villa must regroup before their next match, away at Arsenal on Friday.
Player of the match
Daniel PodenceDaniel Podence
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number41Player nameRamseyAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
3.99
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number17Player nameFábio SilvaAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
6.25
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Martínez
- 4Konsa
- 16Tuanzebe
- 5MingsBooked at 61mins
- 2CashSubstituted forYoungat 79'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forNakambaat 67'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forRamseyat 74'minutes
- 3Targett
- 11WatkinsBooked at 81mins
- 20Ings
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 12Steer
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 35Archer
- 41Ramsey
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 8NevesBooked at 52mins
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 74'minutes
- 5MarçalSubstituted forPodenceat 74'minutes
- 32DendonckerBooked at 88mins
- 37Traoré
- 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forJiménezat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9Jiménez
- 10Podence
- 13Moulden
- 15Boly
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,951
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Post update
Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
Booking
Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raúl Jiménez replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Post update
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker following a corner.
Post update
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Fábio Silva following a corner.
