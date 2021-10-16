Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers3

Aston Villa 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruben Neves secures dramatic comeback win

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

comments195

Danny Ings scores for Aston Villa against Wolves
Danny Ings opened the scoring with his first Aston Villa goal since 21 August

Ruben Neves scored a 95th-minute winner as Wolves came from 2-0 down to snatch an incredible victory in an extraordinary West Midlands derby.

Wolves looked down and out when John McGinn added to Danny Ings' opener to give Villa a two-goal cushion midway through the second half.

But in a dramatic final 10 minutes, Wolves scored three times to seal a third straight Premier League win.

Romain Saiss reduced the deficit from inside the six-yard area, then Conor Coady bundled in an 85th minute equaliser after Max Kilman had headed against the bar.

Neves struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time when his free-kick took a deflection on its way past Emiliano Martinez to complete an astonishing comeback.

Villa boss Dean Smith will be livid with some of his side's defending in the closing stages as Wolves secured all three points against their rivals.

There was little sign of the drama to follow when Ings headed the home side ahead after McGinn beat Saiss to send in a cross.

The Scotland midfielder added the second with a deflected shot from long range after Ollie Watkins' attempt had been blocked.

Wolves' recovery began in the 80th minute when Saiss struck from substitute Daniel Podence's cross, but an away win still looked a tall order at that stage.

There were five minutes of normal time left when Coady made it 2-2 soon after Kilman had struck the bar.

Neves' last-gasp winner sent Wolves' travelling fans wild with delight - and left Villa to reflect on a first league home defeat since 9 May.

Wolves put faltering start behind them

After losing their first three league games, Wolves are now eighth in the table after eight games and their faltering start to life under Bruno Lage is a distant memory.

Suddenly they are one of the form teams as they equalled the club record of three consecutive Premier League away wins, set in June last year when the third victory was also at Villa Park.

While Villa will be livid with the way they threw this game away, Wolves showed tremendous character to keep fighting to the end.

Their fourth win of the season was secured with the in-form Raul Jimenez starting on the bench.

Jimenez, who had scored one goal and assisted another two in the previous two league games, came off the bench in the 88th minute with the score 2-2.

After Jacob Ramsey had fouled Adama Traore just outside the box deep in stoppage time, Jimenez stood over the free-kick before moving away for Neves to complete an unlikely victory.

Villa left to pick up the pieces

Villa have impressed this season with wins over Newcastle, Everton and a first victory in 12 years at Manchester United.

After going into the international break on the back of a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham, they now have to pick up the pieces from this damaging derby defeat.

Smith opted to start with keeper Martinez and midfielder Douglas Luiz - despite the fact they played for Argentina and Brazil respectively in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Both had rushed back to Birmingham after being involved in World Cup qualifiers.

Martinez did make a fine save to keep out Traore when the game was goalless, while Luiz went close in the first half with a long-range attempt.

But neither could prevent their side from slipping to defeat, and Villa must regroup before their next match, away at Arsenal on Friday.

Player of the match

Daniel PodenceDaniel Podence

with an average of 7.81

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.89

  2. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    5.75

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.72

  6. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.54

  9. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.41

  10. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.40

  11. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    5.29

  12. Squad number19Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    4.66

  13. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    4.40

  14. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    3.99

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.81

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.57

  4. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.99

  7. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.86

  8. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.83

  9. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.61

  13. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.59

  14. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.25

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 5MingsBooked at 61mins
  • 2CashSubstituted forYoungat 79'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forNakambaat 67'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forRamseyat 74'minutes
  • 3Targett
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 81mins
  • 20Ings

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 35Archer
  • 41Ramsey

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8NevesBooked at 52mins
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forFábio Silvaat 74'minutes
  • 5MarçalSubstituted forPodenceat 74'minutes
  • 32DendonckerBooked at 88mins
  • 37Traoré
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forJiménezat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Podence
  • 13Moulden
  • 15Boly
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
41,951

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away17

