Match ends, Watford 0, Liverpool 5.
Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick as rampant Liverpool condemned Claudio Ranieri to a miserable start to life as Watford manager in a one-sided game at Vicarage Road.
The home side had no answer to Liverpool's fluid attacking play.
Sadio Mane became the third African player to score 100 Premier League goals before Roberto Firmino struck either side of the break and Mohamed Salah finished a brilliant individual goal with a smart shot beyond Ben Foster.
Salah's goal takes him level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with 104 goals.
Firmino completed the scoring in the final minute for his first hat-trick since December 2018.
The result means Liverpool have scored three goals or more in all six away games in all competitions so far this season, something no other English top-flight side has ever managed. It also extended their unbeaten start to the season and took them back to the top of the table, before Chelsea's visit to Brentford (17:30 BST)
It could easily have been more but a combination of bad luck and - from Salah - a terrible mis-control cost them further opportunities.
Watford did not manage a corner until the 78th minute. That it was greeted with huge cheers and a standing ovation just about summed up Ranieri's day.
- Best action and reaction from Watford v Liverpool, plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League games
- Go to the Watford page
- Go to the Liverpool page
Ranieri's task laid bare
Watford is Ranieri's 22nd different job in his long and varied coaching career. Rarely can he have endured a start as sobering as this.
It was Watford's heaviest Premier League defeat since their eight-goal hammering by Manchester City in September 2019 and their biggest at home since the same opponents scored six here two years before that. There was certainly nothing to trigger a celebration before his 70th birthday on Thursday.
The dimensions of Vicarage Road mean the edge of the managers' technical areas are about as close as it is possible to get to the side of the pitch.
It meant that Ranieri was almost on top of the action as the size of his task was laid bare.
A long pre-match chat with Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp was about as good as it got for the Italian.
The hosts simply did not get near enough to their talented opponents. Salah was given far too much space by Danny Rose even before he created the opener. Firmino was allowed to drop into the space between Watford's defence and midfield without anyone tracking his movements and Liverpool stroked the ball about at will further back, with no press to hurry them up.
With a paltry 17% possession, no shots, no corners and, obviously, no goals, the first half was a non-event for Ranieri and his new team. And if he hoped the introduction of Tom Cleverley into midfield for the second period would improve matters, he was sadly mistaken as Liverpool scored twice within 10 minutes of the restart.
Watford did rally towards the end, with Ismaila Sarr striking a post, although by then any chance of turning the game into a contest was long gone.
If there was a consolation for Ranieri, it is that there should be no dissenters if he wants to make significant changes during his first full week working with his new team.
However, with a fixture list that includes Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea and both Manchester clubs among Watford's next seven opponents, Ranieri needs a plan if his club's famously trigger-happy owners are not to be considering whether to axe yet another manager.
Rampant Reds
This was Liverpool's biggest win since the 7-0 hammering of Crystal Palace last December, which was also the last time Firmino, Salah and Mane all scored in a top-flight game.
In joining Egypt's Salah and Ivorian Didier Drogba as African goalscoring centurions, Senegalese Mane is part of a pretty exclusive Premier League club.
Salah's curling pass with the outside of his left foot could not have been any more inviting and Mane showed superb composure to meet the ball with perfect timing and give Foster no chance.
Firmino's three were welcome - but they were also all pretty straightforward. The first two were tap-ins thanks to James Milner's low cross into the six-yard area and the ball running loose from a desperate Ben Foster save after Craig Cathcart had turned the ball towards his own goal.
There was a bit more to the Brazilian's third as he ran forward with intelligence, something no defender countered, after Neco Williams had crossed.
But there was no doubting Salah's was the goal of the game.
Surrounded by three players on the edge of the Watford box, through a combination of speed, dexterity and brilliant close control, Salah got rid of them all before finding the target with his usual unerring accuracy.
It means he has now scored in eight successive matches in all competitions and in nine out of 10 in total, underlining why Liverpool are so keen for him to sign an extension to his current contract, which has less than two years to run.
Watford are next in action against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, 23 October (15:00 BST). Liverpool are at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (20:00). Their next Premier League game is at Manchester United on Sunday, 24 October (16:30).
Player of the match
Roberto FirminoRoberto Firmino
Watford
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number2Player nameNgakiaAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number5Player nameTroost-EkongAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number3Player nameRoseAverage rating
3.02
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
9.00
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
8.95
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
8.58
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number62Player nameKelleherAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number76Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.36
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaSubstituted forNgakiaat 56'minutes
- 15Cathcart
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 3Rose
- 25DennisSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 69'minutes
- 33Kucka
- 19Sissoko
- 11MasinaSubstituted forCleverleyat 45'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 29Hernández Suárez
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 6Louza
- 8Cleverley
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
- 16Gosling
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 26Bachmann
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 65'minutes
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 64'minutes
- 7MilnerSubstituted forN Williamsat 83'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 8Keïta
- 11Salah
- 9Firmino
- 10Mané
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 12Gomez
- 13Adrián
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 20Jota
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 76N Williams
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 21,085
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Liverpool 5.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Liverpool 5. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neco Williams.
Post update
Offside, Watford. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Ismaila Sarr is caught offside.
Post update
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Ngakia with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Watford. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Juraj Kucka is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Ismaila Sarr tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Neco Williams replaces James Milner.
Post update
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Watford. Jeremy Ngakia tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Milner.
Post update
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Post update
Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
I replied - Liverpool
She looked puzzled. I said "TOP OF THE TABLE"
From 1 season wonder to the best player in the world.
I bet that old fella who plays for the Manchester team wishes he was that good.
That is how you build a team.
Watford were very poor until last 20 minutes, but hardly Ranieri's fault - they couldn't get the ball off brilliant Liverpool
Ronaldo - Not even close.