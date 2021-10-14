Watford v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joshua King's last Premier League goal came for Bournemouth against Everton in July 2020

TEAM NEWS

Watford forward Joshua King could recover from a minor knee ligament injury in time for new head coach Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge.

Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele are out with hamstring issues sustained during the defeat at Leeds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects both Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be fit for selection.

However, Thiago is yet to return to training after sustaining a calf injury against Crystal Palace last month.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first Premier League meeting between the two teams since February 2020 when Watford ended Liverpool's club record 44-game unbeaten run with a 3-0 victory.

The Reds could lose consecutive league games against the Hornets for the first time.

Watford

Watford are currently on a run of 17 games without a clean sheet in the Premier League.

They failed to score a goal in any of their four league defeats this season.

Ismaila Sarr has scored four of Watford's seven Premier League goals this season - including the last three.

Claudio Ranieri is only the second non-British manager to take charge of four different Premier League clubs, emulating Rafael Benitez.

Ranieri has won four of his previous five home league games against Liverpool.

Liverpool

Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season (W4, D3).

Their current run of 17 league games unbeaten spanning two seasons is the longest of any team in England's top four divisions (W12, D5).

The Reds could become the first English top-flight side to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

Sadio Mane needs just one goal to become the third African player to reach 100 in the Premier League, emulating Didier Drogba and team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane would also become just the third player to reach 100 Premier League goals without any of them coming from the penalty spot, after Les Ferdinand and Emile Heskey.

