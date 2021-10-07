Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Ayr United's Somerset Park will host Hamilton Accies for the live broadcast

The Scottish Championship meeting of Ayr United and Hamilton Academical will be live on BBC Scotland on Friday, 10 December.

The channel's latest live game from the second tier will kick off at 19:45 GMT.

Ayr and the visiting Accies are currently level on points in seventh and eighth place respectively.

United have won both their meetings this season - 1-0 in the League Cup in July and 2-0 in the league in September - both in Hamilton.

They last met at Somerset Park in July 2016, when Ayr also came out on top, 2-1 in the League Cup.

Both sides have changed their manager this season, with Taylor taking over as Accies head coach in August after the resignation of Brian Rice and Duffy stepping up from being Ayr assistant after David Hopkin left in September.

Accies feature in this Friday's live broadcast as they host Partick Thistle.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's long trip to face Queen of the South takes centre stage on 19 November before the Highland side feature at home to Kilmarnock on 3 December.