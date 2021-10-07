Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Ben Brereton Diaz was fouled for the penalty which sparked protests from the Huddersfield defence

Huddersfield Town have been fined £5,000 for the behaviour of their players during October's 3-2 Championship home win over Blackburn.

The Terriers admitted to a breach of Football Association rule E20.1 and accepted the penalty.

It related to the conduct of players following a 64th-minute penalty award to Rovers by referee Jeremy Simpson.

Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz was brought down by Naby Sarr in the box, prompting the Town protests.

Sarr was cautioned at the time for the tackle, which resulted in an equaliser at 2-2, but Danny Ward's second goal of the game earned Carlos Corberan's side all three points.