Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Conor McLaughlin made 40 league appearances in two seasons with Sunderland

Fleetwood Town have re-signed defender Conor McLaughlin on a short-term deal until January.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international was a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

He previously spent five years with the Cod Army between 2012 and 2017.

"When Fleetwood gave me a call and said that I could come in and get something done, I didn't have to think about it," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.