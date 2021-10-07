Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

The West Stand at Oakwell has been in use for 130 years

Barnsley have closed the West Stand at their Oakwell ground with immediate effect because of safety concerns.

The stand is the only original part of the Championship club's 130-year-old stadium still standing, but was made all-seater in the 1990s.

About 1,000 season ticket-holders will be found alternative seats in the East or South stands.

A club statement external-link said structural inspections had revealed that "various remedial works" are necessary.

The immediate closure means that neither fans nor directors will be permitted access to their seat for the next home fixture against Sheffield United on Saturday, 24 October.

The stand will however remain operational on matchdays for visiting journalists and media.

"The decision is purely based on a structural report and a number of West Stand specific crowd management challenges," chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad told the club website.

"With the history associated to this stand, in addition to the knowledge that a number of supporters have sat here for consecutive seasons, the club appreciates both the emotional and practical problems this decision brings."