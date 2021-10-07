Stephen Robinson: Morecambe boss charged by FA with improper conduct
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct after their game against Wycombe on Saturday.
Robinson was sent off in the second half of their 4-3 defeat, after the Chairboys has scored their third goal.
The 46-year-old was sent to the stands after claiming that goalkeeper Kyle Letheren was fouled in the build-up to Joe Jacobson making it 3-2 to Wycombe.
The Shrimps boss has until Monday, 11 October to respond to the charge.