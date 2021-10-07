Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Stephen Robinson was sent off after Wycombe's Joe Jacobson scored direct from a corner in Morecambe's 4-3 defeat at Adams Park on Saturday

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct after their game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Robinson was sent off in the second half of their 4-3 defeat, after the Chairboys has scored their third goal.

The 46-year-old was sent to the stands after claiming that goalkeeper Kyle Letheren was fouled in the build-up to Joe Jacobson making it 3-2 to Wycombe.

The Shrimps boss has until Monday, 11 October to respond to the charge.