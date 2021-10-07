Gary Johnson has led Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town to promotion into the English Football League

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says plans to bolster his squad are being hampered by agents who do not want to send players to the National League.

Johnson is trying to improve his squad after a difficult start to the season.

June's play-off finalists have won just three of their first 10 games.

"When you're in what they class as non-league they don't want their player going from a Championship club, for instance, and playing in non-league," Johnson told BBC Sport.

"They haven't seen much of 'non-league' as it were, but in my opinion League Two and the National League are very close now, as you can see by how well Sutton are doing, how well Harrogate are doing and how well Barrow have done.

"We're identifying the players, but going through all that process sometimes takes a bit of time for all that to come in place."

In the past month former goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald has returned to Plainmoor, while winger Alex Addai has signed a short-term contract.

"The stigma is we're still classed as non-league," added Johnson, who has been in charge at the Gulls for just over three years, having previously led the likes of Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town.

"There are bigger teams in our league than there are in League Two and some in League One, but the agents want their players to play in the Football League.

"You can get the real young ones and you can get the old ones, probably playing his last few games, but you want that middle range of 23 to 28 year-olds.

"But that's not easy and you've really got to keep searching and waiting for the right situation, for where you get a player like that."