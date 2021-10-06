Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Smith was a prolific goalscorer for club and country

Former England player Kelly Smith has become the latest name to be inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame.

Smith joins fellow former internationals Fara Williams and Rachel Yankey on the roll of honour.

The striker, who is England's record goalscorer, returned to the WSL in 2012 after a spell playing in the USA.

She helped Arsenal to the 2012 league title and the Women's FA Cup in both 2014 and 2016.

In a career lasting over 20 years, Smith scored 46 goals for her country, and won the Uefa Women's Cup in 2007 during her first spell with the Gunners before the advent of the WSL.

"There are few words that I can use to describe what Kelly was able to do on the pitch," said Brighton manager Hope Powell, who coached Smith at international level and was part of the Hall of Fame selection panel.

"She was a magician - she made things look so effortless and she just glided across the field with ease.

"Kelly's profile and respect from different parts of the world has been a huge asset in promoting the women's game here. I am delighted that we are able to induct her into the Hall of Fame."