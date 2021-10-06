Celtic lost their 10-in-a-row bid last season because they played "bad football", according to forming Parkhead forward Patryk Klimala. (Football Scotland external-link )

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged his players to get fully vaccinated to protect against Covid-19. (Daily Record external-link )

LielAbada has embarked on a strict fitness regime to achieve his long-term aim of starring for Liverpool. The Celtic winger opened up on his lifestyle during a behind-the-scenes feature for Israeli TV channel Sport 5. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala will miss Zambia's World Cup qualifier this weekend due to Covid vaccination regulations. The 24-year-old was called up by boss Beston Chambeshi for the double-header with Equatorial Guinea. (The Herald) external-link

Supporters will be able to report fans who are using racist language on match days without fearing for their personal safety in future by using a new text service that is to be put in place by the Scottish FA at all 42 senior clubs across the country. (The Herald) external-link

And Celtic fans will not be able to travel to Hungary to watch their team in Europa League action after it emerged the Glasgow club will receive no tickets for their tie away to Ferencvaros in Budapest. (Daily Record external-link )

Troy Deeney has revealed Celtic were among the clubs that were interested in signing him from Watford in recent years. The striker, 33, left Watford during the summer after 11 years at the club, as he joined boyhood heroes Birmingham City. (The Athletic) external-link