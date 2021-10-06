Luke Shaw scored his first England goal in the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo's impact after his return to Old Trafford.

Shaw says the strength of his character has rubbed off on the dressing room.

"You know the star he is, what he has been doing over a number of years, it is just unbelievable to be in a dressing room with him," Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"You see the way he conducts himself, how professional he is. It's clear to me why he has been at the top for so many years.

"His mentality is second to none. I think he has really improved that in and around the changing room."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have made a mixed start to the season, sitting in fourth place, two points off the lead after being beaten by Aston Villa and drawing to Everton at home.

'Remembering the goal always comes with sadness'

Shaw opened his goalscoring account for England in the final of Euro 2020, which England eventually lost on penalties to Italy. He admits he is still getting over the pain of that defeat.

"To be honest it's still quite hard," he said. "Of course there is always that feeling of happiness the fact I scored my first goal in the Euros final, but for me it doesn't really matter because of the result.

"The result obviously hurt a lot, and it still does now.

"Maybe it's something I can remember, of course, scoring my first goal in such a big occasion, but the result really deflected that, that feeling that I had.

"Like I said now even when I do maybe see a video or remember the goal it always comes with of course sadness, the fact we didn't manage to win."