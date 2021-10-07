Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland face a vital World Cup qualification double-header over the next few days and BBC Scotland will keep you right across the action.

The best of Israel's visit to Hampden on Saturday will be on BBC One Scotland at 22:35 BST, with Derek McInnes and Neil McCann joining Steven Thompson.

And Callum Davidson and Chris Burke will be on the sofas for Tuesday's trip to face Faroe Islands, with highlights again on BBC One Scotland at 22:35.

Live commentary of both matches will be on Sportsound with live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

You can also listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan on both Saturday and Sunday, with their petty and ill-informed take both pre and post the Israel game.