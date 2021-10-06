Fikayo Tomori (r) has only played six minutes for England before - almost two years ago

England centre-back Fikayo Tomori says the end of his time at Chelsea was "difficult" but he is now "settled" at AC Milan.

The 23-year-old's only England cap came in November 2019 but he is in the Three Lions squad for their World Cup qualifiers with Andorra and Hungary.

Tomori has played 31 times for Milan since joining in January, in an initial loan move made permanent in the summer.

"I'm really happy that it has gone well so far," he said.

"We have started the new season well [unbeaten in Serie A], the club has shown a lot of faith in me. I feel really settled and it has led me to be here."

Tomori broke into the Chelsea team in 2019-20, playing 19 times by the end of December and making his England debut as a late substitute in Kosovo.

But he only played six times in the whole of 2020 and once in January 2021 before joining Milan.

"It was a difficult time, every footballer wants to play and I got the opportunity to do that at Milan," he said.

"I didn't dwell on it, it is part of football and part of life. I'm really happy and had a good support system with my family and friends.

"I believe so [that he's justified the move]. In the tail-end of my time at Chelsea I wasn't in the England squad. To go to Milan and be back in it, something must have gone right."

Canada-born Tomori hopes for the chance to win his second England cap in Andorra on Saturday or at Wembley against Hungary on Tuesday (both 19:45 BST).

"There's definitely a chance to impress," he said. "I'm going to show myself on the training pitch and if I get a chance on the pitch I'll do that. I'll just do what the manager asks me to do."