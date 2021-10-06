UEFA Nations League - Semi-final
ItalyItaly1SpainSpain2

Italy 1-2 Spain: La Roja end Azzurri's long unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres has scored 11 goals for Spain since 1 September 2020

Italy's world-record 37-game unbeaten run came to an end as Spain beat them in an enthralling encounter at the San Siro to reach the Nations League final.

Albeit in Uefa's secondary tournament, Spain got a measure of revenge for their Euro 2020 semi-final penalty shootout defeat by eventual winners Italy at Wembley.

Manchester City's Ferran Torres scored Spain's goals in Milan from two Mikel Oyarzabal crosses to send Luis Enrique's side to Sunday's final against either Belgium or France.

Italy were already second best, and 1-0 down, when captain Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for two bookings, the second for an elbow on Sergio Busquets.

They looked dead and buried until Lorenzo Pellegrini's late goal after a wonderful Federico Chiesa run on a counter-attack - but could not find an unmerited equaliser.

Spain handed 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi a start, making him the youngest international in their history - less than six weeks after his club debut - and he looked at home on this stage.

The Nations League may be a fairly new tournament - and derided by some - but when both sides had 11 men this was played with the talent and intensity of any World Cup or European Championship encounter.

This also marks the first time Italy have lost a competitive game in their homeland since 1999.

Torres shows his importance to Spain

Torres has become one of Spain's star men in the past year or so. This was his 11th international goal since 1 September 2020. Nobody else has scored more than five.

He is clinical too, with six of his last seven shots on target for Spain ending in a goal. He only had two shots in this game.

His first was a lovely volley - at a difficult height - and his second a header back across goal, both from Oyarzabal balls into the box.

He was replaced early in the second half by teenage debutant Yeremi Pino, presumably with a knock.

But the game was done by that stage, especially with Italy down to 10 men. Roberto Mancini brought on veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini for attacker Federico Bernardeschi at half-time as the hosts looked for some damage limitation.

They only had one shot in the second half - when Chiesa ran from his own half after Spain committed men forward and unselfishly squared for substitute Pellegrini.

Spain gave Italy their most difficult game at Euro 2020 when they wasted a load of chances before losing on penalties.

But they got the win they deserved this time. There was the strange situation too of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was named the best player at Euro 2020, but was booed throughout by his own fans. He left San Siro occupants AC Milan for Paris St-Germain in the summer.

It appeared to affect him at times, most notably when he fumbled Marcos Alonso's volley on to the post moments after the opening goal.

Italy will face the losers of Thursday's game between Belgium and France at Juventus' stadium in Sunday's third-placed play-off at the same venue (14:00 BST).

Spain face the winners at the San Siro at 19:45 BST.

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 19BonucciBooked at 42mins
  • 23Bastoni
  • 13Emerson
  • 18BarellaSubstituted forCalabriaat 72'minutes
  • 8JorginhoSubstituted forPellegriniat 64'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forLocatelliat 58'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 14Chiesa
  • 20BernardeschiSubstituted forChielliniat 45'minutes
  • 10InsigneSubstituted forKeanat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Calabria
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Raspadori
  • 11Berardi
  • 12Dimarco
  • 15Acerbi
  • 16Cristante
  • 17Kean
  • 22Meret

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2AzpilicuetaBooked at 45mins
  • 19Laporte
  • 3Torres
  • 17Alonso
  • 9Paez GaviriaSubstituted forRobertoat 83'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8KokeSubstituted forMerinoat 75'minutes
  • 11TorresSubstituted forPinoat 49'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 22SarabiaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGilat 75'minutes
  • 21OyarzabalBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 4Martínez
  • 6Gil
  • 7Pino
  • 10Roberto
  • 12García
  • 13Sánchez
  • 14Reguilón
  • 15Porro
  • 16Rodri
  • 18Fornals
  • 20Merino
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Spain 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Spain 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).

  5. Post update

    Moise Kean (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Gil (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain).

  8. Post update

    Giorgio Chiellini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Gil (Spain).

  10. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Yeremi Pino (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).

  13. Booking

    Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emerson.

  18. Post update

    Mikel Merino (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Sergi Roberto replaces Gavi.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65011661015
2Denmark631287110
3England631274310
4Iceland6006317-140

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales651071616
2Finland640275212
3R. of Ireland603314-33
4Bulgaria602427-52

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France6510125716
2Portugal6411124813
3Croatia6105916-73
4Sweden6105513-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy633072512
2Netherlands632174311
3Poland62136607
4Bos-Herze6024311-82

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania632184411
2Belarus6312108210
3Lithuania622257-28
4Kazakhstan611459-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria641196313
2Norway6312127510
3Romania622289-18
4Northern Ireland6024411-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia632196311
2North Macedonia62319819
3Georgia61416607
4Estonia603359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands633095412
2Malta62318629
3Latvia61418447
4Andorra6024111-102

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia642081714
2Greece633061512
3Kosovo612346-25
4Moldova6015111-101

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar42203128
2Liechtenstein41213215
3San Marino402203-32

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary632174311
2Russia6222912-38
3Serbia61329726
4Turkey613268-26

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain63211331011
2Germany62311013-39
3Switzerland61329816
4Ukraine6204513-86

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro6411102813
2Luxembourg631275210
3Azerbaijan613224-26
4Cyprus6114210-84

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep640295412
2Scotland631254110
3Israel62227708
4Slovakia6114510-54
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories