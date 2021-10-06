Stuart Armstrong is "ready to help the team when asked"

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates at BBC Sport website, Sportscene highlights at 22:35 on BBC One Scotland

Stuart Armstrong says he was "a little bit surprised" to be called up to the current Scotland squad as he has yet to play for Southampton this campaign.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been sidelined by niggling injuries that he picked up in pre-season.

But Steve Clarke named him in the party to face Israel and Faroe Islands in a World Cup qualifying double header.

"I had a couple of setbacks, but it's all good now," Armstrong said. "To get the call up here was fantastic."

Armstrong was back on the bench for Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea but was an unused substitute at Stamford Bridge.

The former Dundee United and Celtic player believes the short close season after the Euro 2020 finals contributed to his problems.

"It's been a bit of a long process to be back in training at the start of last week for Southampton and to be back involved in the match-day squad was a big thing for me," he said.

"I picked up a little injury that I thought would only be a few days, a week at most, but things went wrong along the way," he says. "It turned into a calf injury and then that took longer than the two-three week period I was looking for."

Armstrong missed out as Scotland beat Moldova and Austria after losing to Denmark last month.

It means Clarke's side sit second top of their qualifying group behind the Danes and a point ahead of Saturday's visitors, Israel, before visiting the Faroes on Tuesday.

"I'm really grateful to be involved," Armstrong said of his prospects of making his season's debut.

"Of course you would always want to come into the squad with match fitness and sharpness. Obviously I'm still feeling my way back to fitness. I'm feeling good and ready to help the team when asked."

Scotland assistant head coach John Carver reports a fully fit squad after training on Wednesday and that the players had "a huge amount of confidence" following the win in Austria.

"We keep talking about raising the bar and setting the standard and I think we did that in Austria in a difficult environment against an excellent team who did well in the Euros," he says.

Carver admits that "we haven't been great at set-plays" and hopes that the addition of Austin MacPhee to the backroom staff will change that considering the former Hearts and Northern Ireland assistant has made "a really good start" to his time as a specialist with Aston Villa.