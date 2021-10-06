Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Smith took charge of a Bristol City side that were relegated from the WSL last season

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith has signed a new three-year contract to stay with the club until 2024.

Smith took over as the Championship club's interim head coach in June, following the departure of team manager Tanya Oxtoby.

Bristol City have won two of their five league matches in the 2021-22 season.

"I'm really pleased to be able to move on from what we've started and build towards the future with a long-term process in mind," said Smith.

"I'm really thankful to the club and the board for giving me this opportunity.

"The players and staff we have brought in have been excellent. Week-in, week-out they're getting better, they're making sure we build towards a better future and their attitude to do that has been outstanding."