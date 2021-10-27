Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Meet the nominees

The shortlist for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 has been revealed - and you can now vote for your winner.

The five contenders for the BBC World Service accolade were chosen by a panel of experts, including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.

The nominees are:

Caroline Graham Hansen - Norway and Barcelona

Sam Kerr - Australia and Chelsea

Ashley Lawrence - Canada and Paris St-Germain

Vivianne Miedema - Netherlands and Arsenal

Alexia Putellas - Spain and Barcelona

Voting closes at 09:00 GMT on Monday, 8 November and the winner of the award will be announced on Monday, 29 November on BBC World Service and the BBC Sport website.

Here's more on the five contenders vying for the honour, which is in its seventh year.

Caroline Graham Hansen

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Caroline Graham Hansen profile

Age: 26 Country: Norway Caps: 88

Club: Barcelona Position: Winger

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen shone on the club and international stage in the 2020-21 season, winning the quadruple with Barca and qualifying for the Women's Euros.

The 26-year-old was Norway's top scorer in their Euro qualifiers, netting 10 times as they topped Group C. She has also been a part of their World Cup qualifiers, in which they are so far unbeaten.

Graham Hansen won the Spanish league, Women's Champions League, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup. Her impressive contributions saw her named in the Champions League squad of the season and nominated for Uefa's Women's Player of the Year award.

Read Graham Hansen's full profile

Sam Kerr

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Sam Kerr profile

Age: 28 Country: Australia Caps: 102

Club: Chelsea Position: Forward

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr fulfilled expectations in the Women's Super League in the 2020-21 season and continued her good international form for the Matildas in yet another impressive campaign.

Domestically, she won the WSL's Golden Boot with 21 goals which helped seal the title for the Blues. In addition, she won the Community Shield and Continental League Cup last season with Chelsea.

On the international stage the 28-year-old captained Australia at the Olympics, scoring six goals and helping her country finish fourth.

Read Kerr's full profile

Ashley Lawrence

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Ashley Lawrence profile

Age: 26 Country: Canada Caps: 101

Club: Paris St-Germain Position: Defender

Paris St-Germain full-back Ashley Lawrence is so skilful on the ball she occasionally plays in midfield, with some fans calling for her to play up front. She contributed greatly to her club and country's achievements in the 2020-21 season.

She helped PSG end Lyon's reign in the French league of 14 consecutive titles as the Paris side finished the league season unbeaten.

And internationally, Lawrence played in every Olympic match for Canada as they won gold in Tokyo.

Read Lawrence's full profile

Vivianne Miedema

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Vivianne Miedema profile

Age: 25 Country: Netherlands Caps: 103

Club: Arsenal Position: Striker

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema was a star in the WSL before the 2020-21 season but she cemented her place in the league's history when she broke Nikita Parris' all-time scoring record. She also helped the Gunners to Champions League qualification.

She represented the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics and although the USA defeated them in the quarter-finals, Miedema broke the record for the most goals scored at a single Games with 10 in four matches.

She was nominated for WSL Player of the Season and the Fifa Women's Best award.

Read Miedema's full profile

Alexia Putellas

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Alexia Putellas profile

Age: 27 Country: Spain Caps: 91

Club: Barcelona Position: Midfielder

Alexia Putellas had a clean sweep in the 2020-21 season as she won the quadruple with Barcelona and a lot of personal accolades.

The Spanish side comfortably defeated Chelsea in the Champions League final, won the Spanish league by 25 points and claimed the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Putellas' performances earned her Uefa's Women's Player of the Year and Champions League Midfielder of the Season awards.

Read Putellas' full profile