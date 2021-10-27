Women’s Footballer of the Year contender Caroline Graham Hansen

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Caroline Graham Hansen profile

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 award. You can vote for your winner on the BBC Sport website or further down this page until Monday, 8 November at 09:00 GMT. The result will be revealed on Monday, 29 November on BBC World Service and the BBC Sport website.

Age: 26 Position: Winger Plays for: Barcelona and Norway

Achievements of 2020-2021

2020-21 Women's Champions League winner

2020 and 2021 Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Spanish League

Nominated for Uefa Women's Player of the Year

Did you know?

Won three consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga titles with Wolfsburg before joining Barcelona

Made her international debut at 16 in 2011

Completed the most dribbles at 2019 World Cup

In her own words

When you think about the last 12 months, what stands out for why you've made the shortlist?

"I've been playing for a fantastic team which makes it easy to perform well. I've been lucky enough to be in a team that's won everything in the last year.

"I consider myself lucky so if others consider you as one of the better players, I'm happy to help the team in a good way."

This is a different award, it is voted for by the public so does that makes it special and unique as well?

"I don't think I'm the player who stands out the most on social media and media in general but in the end it's really nice to be recognised, I hope a Barcelona player wins."

You weren't on the list for the Ballon d'Or, there was a lot of outrage across social media about that, I guess that shows the impact you've made in the last 12 months?

"Personally I had a lot of fun last year and when you have fun you often play good. For me, individual awards are not very important, I would always swap them for prizes with my team. I won it all last year so everything else is out of my control.

"I was just appreciative of all the fans who made their thoughts clear and I thank them for their support. It was very nice to see people caring so much for me as a footballer and a person.

"I'm very honoured and grateful they used their voice to support me, this means a lot more than any individual prize ever can."

How proud are you to be at the forefront of pushing women's sport forward?

"If we at Barcelona, and the way we've performed, have helped in some way to help push the women's game forward then I'm happy to hear that.

"We just went out there and proved to ourselves, and enjoyed football, so if that made people fall even more in love with our game on our journey to success, it's a great thing to hear."

When you signed for Barcelona, what was it like to find out they wanted you and pulling on the shirt?

"The first moment was very special, surreal. Many people, especially in the women's game, put on the biggest clubs' jerseys, it's more like you're a fan and that's how it normally stays. It was a special moment, like a dream. From the moment Barca wanted me, it was a long period of time, we talked for almost two years."

No Spanish team had won the Champions League in the women's competition, Barca hadn't done it before so you're part of history?

"It was a united feeling that we're going to win with a good number of goals. One thing is thinking about it and believing in it and one thing doing it. It was amazing.

"It was history for all the girls, I think only two players had won it before and it was special to win it with the biggest club in the world. It was a statement and an important step in the right direction for the women's game and Barcelona as a club.

"With the history I had with injuries in the Champions League final, and to finally win it and score in the final was a nice way to end all the misery.

"I really wanted it. After the two final defeats [with Wolfsburg] and with injuries, it was more relief to finally succeed. I had a calmness that it would happen one day."

