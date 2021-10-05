Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Hibernian, Aberdeen, SFA
Players who racially abuse an opponent face being banned from football for up to a year under strict new disciplinary measures which are set to be introduced by the Scottish FA. (Herald)
Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew, last capped for Scotland two years ago, says he is desperate for a World Cup recall and the 35-year-old insists he'll never retire from international football. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been tipped to win an England call-up by a former Scotland captain Colin Hendry. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, sent off at Ibrox on Sunday, has got under Rangers' skin and Steven Gerrard is a secret admirer, reckons former Easter Road manager John Hughes. (Scotsman)
Livingston player-assistant manager Marvin Bartley has been subjected to vile racial abuse on social media, with the 35-year-old calling out the trolls responsible. (Herald)
Dundee United have agreed a deal with ex-Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou, who is a free agent. (Courier)
Celtic have opened contract talks with left-back Greg Taylor, with a two or three year extension and a wage rise under discussion. (Daily Record)
Former Aberdeen hero Dean Windass is concerned Scott Brown's job-sharing duties as player-coach mean he is being spread too thin to be of real value to manager Stephen Glass. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is backing loan winger Austin Samuels to make his attack more potent when fully match fit. (Evening Express)
On-loan Arsenal defender Harry Clarke reckons he can thrive at right-back for Ross County. (Press & Journal)