Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Players who racially abuse an opponent face being banned from football for up to a year under strict new disciplinary measures which are set to be introduced by the Scottish FA. (Herald) external-link

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew, last capped for Scotland two years ago, says he is desperate for a World Cup recall and the 35-year-old insists he'll never retire from international football. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been tipped to win an England call-up by a former Scotland captain Colin Hendry. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, sent off at Ibrox on Sunday, has got under Rangers' skin and Steven Gerrard is a secret admirer, reckons former Easter Road manager John Hughes. (Scotsman) external-link

Livingston player-assistant manager Marvin Bartley has been subjected to vile racial abuse on social media, with the 35-year-old calling out the trolls responsible. (Herald) external-link

Dundee United have agreed a deal with ex-Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou, who is a free agent. (Courier) external-link

Celtic have opened contract talks with left-back Greg Taylor, with a two or three year extension and a wage rise under discussion. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen hero Dean Windass is concerned Scott Brown's job-sharing duties as player-coach mean he is being spread too thin to be of real value to manager Stephen Glass. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is backing loan winger Austin Samuels to make his attack more potent when fully match fit. (Evening Express) external-link