John Brayford: Burton Albion captain out for up to three months
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion captain John Brayford has been ruled out for up to three months with a hamstring injury.
The 33-year-old defender suffered the injury in the opening minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink described the prognosis as "not good".
"He's going to go to a specialist on Wednesday, but it definitely looks like it's going to be 8-10 weeks, and it may be three months," Hasselbaink told the club website.