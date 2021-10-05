Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

John Brayford has made 11 appearances for Burton this season

Burton Albion captain John Brayford has been ruled out for up to three months with a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old defender suffered the injury in the opening minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink described the prognosis as "not good".