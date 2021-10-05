Papa John's Trophy: Liverpool Under-21's beaten at Bolton in EFL Trophy
Last updated on .From the section Football
Liverpool Under-21s suffered another heavy loss in the EFL Trophy on another difficult night for Premier League academy sides.
The Reds, who featured defender Nat Phillips, were beaten 4-1 at Bolton, having already lost 4-0 at Rochdale.
The youth teams of Leicester, Newcastle and Wolves lost at Accrington, Harrogate and Shrewsbury respectively.
The Foxes slumped to a 5-0 loss at Stanley and have conceded nine goals in their two defeats.
Southampton U21s fell to a 4-1 defeat at League One strugglers Charlton, who were playing in front of a record low home attendance of 689.
The Saints' goal was scored by 32-year-old player-coach Olly Lancashire, but it could not stop them slipping to a second successive defeat in the competition.
However, Aston Villa's young side produced a fine comeback from 2-0 down to beat League One Burton 4-2 thanks to a hat-trick from 19-year-old striker Cameron Archer.
Villa have now won both of their games to ensure progress to the second round and are the only U21 side with a 100% record from two matches.
Also into the knockout stages are Crewe, Fleetwood, Harrogate, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Charlton and Leyton Orient.
Meanwhile, last season's winners Sunderland started the defence of their title with a 2-1 win at fellow League One side Lincoln.
EFL Trophy results
Hartlepool United 2-2 Morecambe (Hartlepool won 4-2 on penalties)
Burton Albion 2-4 Aston Villa U21
MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Northampton Town 1-1 Walsall (Walsall won 4-2 on penalties)
Cheltenham Town 2-2 Exeter City (Exeter won 3-2 on penalties)
Charlton Athletic 4-1 Southampton U21
Crawley Town 0-4 Leyton Orient
Oxford United 1-2 Stevenage
Salford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
Crewe Alexandra 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Wolves U21
Bolton Wanderers 4-1 Liverpool U21
Port Vale 1-0 Rochdale
Rotherham United 4-1 Scunthorpe United
Lincoln City 1-2 Sunderland
Accrington Stanley 5-0 Leicester City U21
Barrow 1-3 Fleetwood Town
Mansfield 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Harrogate Town 2-0 Newcastle United U21
Gillingham 0-2 Ipswich Town
