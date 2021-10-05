Match ends, BK Häcken Women 0, Lyon Féminines 3.
Ada Hegerberg made her return from a 21-month injury absence as Lyon beat Hacken in the Women's Champions League.
The tournament's all-time top scorer came on with 12 minutes to go of the 3-0 win in Sweden.
The Norwegian striker had not played since January 2020 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Hegerberg, 26, was named the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 - and has scored 220 goals in 184 games for the club.
Lyon won five consecutive Champions League titles and six French league titles in a row - five of them as French doubles, including the season Hegerberg was injured midway through.
They did not win a trophy last season without her.
Line-ups
BK Häcken Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Falk
- 10Rubensson
- 8GevitzBooked at 24mins
- 4Kullberg
- 5Okvist
- 9Curmark
- 15Zigiotti OlmeSubstituted forHolmesat 63'minutes
- 33Rytting KanerydSubstituted forZomersat 85'minutes
- 29GejlSubstituted forMijatovicat 67'minutes
- 12Larsen
- 7Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 3Kollmats
- 6Holmes
- 20Wijk
- 21Zomers
- 23Mijatovic
- 26Karlernäs
- 30Hall
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 12CarpenterSubstituted forMorroniat 78'minutes
- 21Buchanan
- 6Henry
- 4Bacha
- 13MacarioSubstituted forHegerbergat 79'minutes
- 11EgurrolaBooked at 86mins
- 17van de DonkSubstituted forBagaat 79'minutes
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forCaymanat 58'minutes
- 24Bruun
- 28MalardSubstituted forLaurentat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Morroni
- 14Hegerberg
- 18Sombath
- 19Laurent
- 23Cayman
- 29Mbock Bathy
- 30Paljevic
- 31Baga
- 32Bahlouli
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, BK Häcken Women 0, Lyon Féminines 3.
Post update
Foul by Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Milica Mijatovic (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Milica Mijatovic (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).
Post update
Stine Larsen (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, BK Häcken Women. Diljá Zomers replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stine Larsen (BK Häcken Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Lotta Okvist.
Post update
Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lotta Okvist (BK Häcken Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Luna Gevitz.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Laurine Baga replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Ada Hegerberg replaces Catarina Macario.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Perle Morroni replaces Ellie Carpenter.
