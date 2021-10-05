Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ada Hegerberg (l) was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2019

Ada Hegerberg made her return from a 21-month injury absence as Lyon beat Hacken in the Women's Champions League.

The tournament's all-time top scorer came on with 12 minutes to go of the 3-0 win in Sweden.

The Norwegian striker had not played since January 2020 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Hegerberg, 26, was named the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 - and has scored 220 goals in 184 games for the club.

Lyon won five consecutive Champions League titles and six French league titles in a row - five of them as French doubles, including the season Hegerberg was injured midway through.

They did not win a trophy last season without her.