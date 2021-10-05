Women's Champions League - Group D
BK Häcken WomenBK Häcken Women0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines3

BK Hacken Women 0-3 Lyon Feminines: Ada Hegerberg makes comeback in win

Ada Hegerberg
Ada Hegerberg (l) was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2017 and 2019

Ada Hegerberg made her return from a 21-month injury absence as Lyon beat Hacken in the Women's Champions League.

The tournament's all-time top scorer came on with 12 minutes to go of the 3-0 win in Sweden.

The Norwegian striker had not played since January 2020 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Hegerberg, 26, was named the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018 - and has scored 220 goals in 184 games for the club.

Lyon won five consecutive Champions League titles and six French league titles in a row - five of them as French doubles, including the season Hegerberg was injured midway through.

They did not win a trophy last season without her.

Line-ups

BK Häcken Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Falk
  • 10Rubensson
  • 8GevitzBooked at 24mins
  • 4Kullberg
  • 5Okvist
  • 9Curmark
  • 15Zigiotti OlmeSubstituted forHolmesat 63'minutes
  • 33Rytting KanerydSubstituted forZomersat 85'minutes
  • 29GejlSubstituted forMijatovicat 67'minutes
  • 12Larsen
  • 7Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 3Kollmats
  • 6Holmes
  • 20Wijk
  • 21Zomers
  • 23Mijatovic
  • 26Karlernäs
  • 30Hall

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 12CarpenterSubstituted forMorroniat 78'minutes
  • 21Buchanan
  • 6Henry
  • 4Bacha
  • 13MacarioSubstituted forHegerbergat 79'minutes
  • 11EgurrolaBooked at 86mins
  • 17van de DonkSubstituted forBagaat 79'minutes
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forCaymanat 58'minutes
  • 24Bruun
  • 28MalardSubstituted forLaurentat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Morroni
  • 14Hegerberg
  • 18Sombath
  • 19Laurent
  • 23Cayman
  • 29Mbock Bathy
  • 30Paljevic
  • 31Baga
  • 32Bahlouli
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamBK Häcken WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away22
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, BK Häcken Women 0, Lyon Féminines 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, BK Häcken Women 0, Lyon Féminines 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Milica Mijatovic (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Curmark (BK Häcken Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Milica Mijatovic (BK Häcken Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines).

  10. Post update

    Stine Larsen (BK Häcken Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, BK Häcken Women. Diljá Zomers replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stine Larsen (BK Häcken Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Lotta Okvist.

  14. Post update

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lotta Okvist (BK Häcken Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Luna Gevitz.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Laurine Baga replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Ada Hegerberg replaces Catarina Macario.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Perle Morroni replaces Ellie Carpenter.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 5th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women00000000
2Juventus Femminile00000000
3Servette Women00000000
4VfL Wolfsburg Ladies00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Breidablik Women00000000
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
3Real Madrid Femenino00000000
4Zhytlobud-1 Women00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies11005053
2Arsenal Women10100001
3Barcelona Femenino10100001
4HB Køge Women100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines11003033
2Benfica Women10100001
3FC Bayern München Ladies10100001
4BK Häcken Women100103-30
View full Women's Champions League tables

