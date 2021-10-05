Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee United had visiting fans at their match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in August

There will be no barrier to away fans at Scottish grounds after the country's football authorities removed the mandatory use of 'red zones' at games.

Scottish Premiership clubs have had to relocate spectators from main stands to allow a socially distanced area.

But clubs can relax physical distancing measures and make their own risk assessments about accommodating more home and away supporters.

Clubs can still implement red zones at their own discretion.

Full stadiums, subject to local authority approval, have been permitted since early August, when Scotland eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Away fans have attended games in recent months but some matches have been played in front of only home crowds, with Celtic and Rangers housing home supporters in sections normally reserved for away fans.

Scottish football's Joint Response Group (JRG) said that "with the country's vaccination programme now at an advanced stage... it is now appropriate for clubs to make their own business decisions based on their own risk assessments".

And the JRG added: "Clubs should also be aware that in the event of any outbreaks or spikes in positive cases, the JRG reserves the right to reintroduce physical distancing requirements."