Aaron Hickey scored for Bologna against Lazio at the weekend

European Under-21 Championship qualifying: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 7 October Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Defenders Aaron Hickey and Calvin Ramsay will miss Scotland Under-21s' European Championship qualifier against Denmark on Thursday through injury.

Left-back Hickey, 19, scored in Bologna's 3-0 Serie A win over Lazio on Sunday but was replaced late on.

Right-back Ramsay, 18, played the full 90 minutes for Aberdeen in their 2-1 Sunday loss to Celtic.

"It is disappointing for everybody, for the players mostly," said Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill.

"These are young players who desperately want the experience, they are doing great for their clubs, luckily for us we have got depth within the squad which hasn't always been the case."

Gemmill's side opened their qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Turkey last month.

The Danes won their first match 1-0 in Kazakhstan while Belgium top the group with full points from their opening two games.

"We are playing the Pot 1 team," said Gemmill. "It is a tremendous challenge for the team. We are only a couple of hundred points behind the bottom team in Pot 3 so for me, the real objective is getting out of Pot 4.

"In my opinion Scotland Under-21s should never have dropped to Pot 4 but unfortunately that is the situation we find ourselves in and we have worked really hard to get us into this position now where Pot 3 is within touching distance."