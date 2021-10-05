Last updated on .From the section Burnley

ALK managing director Alan Pace replaced Mike Garlick as Burnley chairman following the takeover

Burnley's owners have offered to buy the shares in the club which are held by the Turf Moor side's fans.

Supporters own around 6% of the club and American investment group ALK Capital, who completed a takeover in December 2020, say there is no obligation for them to sell.

If all shareholders do accept, it would take ALK's stake in the club to 90%.

"We wanted to do the right thing by our fans and shareholders," said Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

"It would be a shame to not provide a considered offer to the group.

"It has been an incredibly busy period since we became custodians of Burnley FC, but we feel it is now worthwhile to proceed in this manner and to make an offer to purchase fan-owned shares should the holders wish to sell."

The offer consists of a 50-50 split between cash and club credit and fans have 21 days to respond.