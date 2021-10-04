Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Mbappe (left) has scored 136 goals in 182 appearances for PSG since arriving from Monaco in August 2017

Kylian Mbappe says he spoke to Paris St-Germain team-mate Neymar about a derogatory remark he made about the Brazilian at a game last month.

The 22-year-old was heard saying "this bum, he never passes to me" external-link after he was substituted against Montpellier.

"Yes, yes, I said that. Now, these are things that happen all the time in football," said France striker Mbappe.

"Immediately afterwards, seeing how big it had become, I talked to him about it."

PSG won the Ligue 1 game against Montpellier 2-0 before going on to beat Manchester City 2-0 in a Champions League group game.

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe, external-link Mbappe added: "We've exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and we'll continue to do so, because we want to win, but there shouldn't be any hard feelings.

"There is no resentment at all because I respect the player and the man, and I admire what he is."

Mbappe had told RMC Sport this week that he "asked to leave" PSG amid interest from Real Madrid in the summer and, speaking to L'Equipe, added that since then no talks over renewing his contract beyond next summer had taken place.

"I've been in football long enough now to know that yesterday's truth is not necessarily today's, nor tomorrow's," he said.

"If I was told that [Lionel] Messi was going to play at PSG, I wouldn't have believed it, so you never know what's going to happen."

Mbappe added: "Right now, my future is not my priority. I've already wasted a lot of energy this summer, and it was tiring."