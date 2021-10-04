Last updated on .From the section Irish

Goalscorer Eoin Bradley was a constant threat up front for Coleraine

Coleraine moved up to third in the Irish Premiership table with a deserved 2-0 victory over a subdued Crusaders at Seaview.

Eoin Bradley opened the scoring early on with Josh Carson doubling their lead soon after the break.

Both sides had gone into the game unbeaten in four league outings but the hosts failed to threaten in a flat performance.

The win takes the Bannsiders to within four points of leaders Cliftonville.

Crusaders, who had impressed with 3-0 victories over Larne and Glentoran in their last two matches, stay in seventh place, seven points off the top.

Stephen Baxter's men looked toothless throughout on their home pitch and never recovered from falling behind to Bradley's early goal.

The experienced striker had already had an early shot saved comfortably by Jonny Tuffey when he gave Coleraine the lead in the 10th minute after Crusaders centre-half Josh Robinson failed to deal with a long ball over the top.

His header only ran into the path of Bradley and the 37-year-old beat Tuffey with a composed low finish across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Carson ended a long run without a goal when he headed Coleraine's second

There was no obvious response from the Crues throughout the first half, with a Robinson header from a corner that was off target their only effort of note.

Indeed, it was the Bannsiders who came closest to scoring the second before the break when Conor McKendry let fly with a fantastic 25-yard drive that forced an excellent save from Tuffey to stop the ball going into the top corner.

Coleraine came close again at the start of the second half through a Rodney Brown header from a corner that was saved by Tuffey, before Carson found the net in the 61st minute.

Jamie Glackin had the original shot that was parried by Tuffey, with Matthew Shevlin doing well to keep the ball alive and his deflected cross found Carson, who powered home a close-range header.

Baxter immediately made a triple substitution, sending on Jordan Owens, Ross Clarke and Brandon Doyle, but the changes made no impact as the match continued to get away from the hosts.

McKendry had another good effort saved by Tuffey as Coleraine eased their way to a well deserved three points.