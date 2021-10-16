Match ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1.
Aberdeen's crisis deepened as Dundee rose off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with their first league win of the season.
Stephen Glass' side are now 10 games without a win, the last five of which have been defeats.
Goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan piled more pressure on beleaguered manager Glass.
And although Christian Ramirez pulled one back, they could not find a second to salvage a point.
October's fixture list offer little respite, with Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts up next for Aberdeen.
For Dundee manager James McPake, after just three points all season, his side doubled their tally to lift themselves above Ross County.
However, the one sour note was the loss of Shaun Byrne to injury, who was stretchered off.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number3Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
6.28
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameMullenAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number23Player nameSheridanAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.81
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameWoodsAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
3.90
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
3.42
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
2.57
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
3.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number10Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
2.83
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
2.24
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 6McGhee
- 26AdamBooked at 38mins
- 8ByrneBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes
- 17McCowanSubstituted forMullenat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29GriffithsSubstituted forSheridanat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18McMullan
Substitutes
- 9Mullen
- 16Elliott
- 23Sheridan
- 24Anderson
- 30Sharp
- 35Cummings
- 48Lamb
Aberdeen
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Woods
- 22Ramsay
- 5GallagherBooked at 90mins
- 27Bates
- 3MacKenzie
- 16OjoSubstituted forMcGinnat 65'minutes
- 8Brown
- 19FergusonSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+7'minutes
- 11HedgesBooked at 73mins
- 9Ramírez
- 17HayesSubstituted forWatkinsat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Watkins
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 20Jenks
- 23Samuels
- 30Ritchie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 6,878
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen).
Post update
Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Booking
Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Daniel Mullen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Lewis Ferguson.
Booking
Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Max Anderson replaces Shaun Byrne because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.
Post update
Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).
Post update
Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).