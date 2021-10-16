Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee2AberdeenAberdeen1

Dundee 2-1 Aberdeen: Hosts off bottom of table as Dons woes continue

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Leigh Griffiths scored his first goal since returning to Dundee
Aberdeen's crisis deepened as Dundee rose off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with their first league win of the season.

Stephen Glass' side are now 10 games without a win, the last five of which have been defeats.

Goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan piled more pressure on beleaguered manager Glass.

And although Christian Ramirez pulled one back, they could not find a second to salvage a point.

October's fixture list offer little respite, with Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts up next for Aberdeen.

For Dundee manager James McPake, after just three points all season, his side doubled their tally to lift themselves above Ross County.

However, the one sour note was the loss of Shaun Byrne to injury, who was stretchered off.

More to follow.

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    6.12

  2. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.13

  3. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    6.32

  4. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    6.18

  5. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.22

  7. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.61

  8. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    5.88

  9. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    6.55

  10. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    6.28

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    6.86

  2. Squad number23Player nameSheridan
    Average rating

    6.66

  3. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.81

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number25Player nameWoods
    Average rating

    4.03

  2. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    4.48

  3. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.95

  4. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    3.90

  5. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.01

  6. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    3.42

  7. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    2.57

  8. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    3.89

  9. Squad number11Player nameHedges
    Average rating

    3.83

  10. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    4.29

  11. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    3.75

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.38

  2. Squad number10Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    2.83

  3. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    2.24

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5Sweeney
  • 3Marshall
  • 6McGhee
  • 26AdamBooked at 38mins
  • 8ByrneBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAndersonat 90+2'minutes
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forMullenat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29GriffithsSubstituted forSheridanat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18McMullan

Substitutes

  • 9Mullen
  • 16Elliott
  • 23Sheridan
  • 24Anderson
  • 30Sharp
  • 35Cummings
  • 48Lamb

Aberdeen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Woods
  • 22Ramsay
  • 5GallagherBooked at 90mins
  • 27Bates
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 16OjoSubstituted forMcGinnat 65'minutes
  • 8Brown
  • 19FergusonSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 90+7'minutes
  • 11HedgesBooked at 73mins
  • 9Ramírez
  • 17HayesSubstituted forWatkinsat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Watkins
  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 23Samuels
  • 30Ritchie
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
6,878

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen).

  4. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

  6. Booking

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Daniel Mullen.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Niall McGinn.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Lewis Ferguson.

  11. Booking

    Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).

  14. Booking

    Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Max Anderson replaces Shaun Byrne because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Bates (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

