Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Leigh Griffiths scored his first goal since returning to Dundee

Aberdeen's crisis deepened as Dundee rose off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with their first league win of the season.

Stephen Glass' side are now 10 games without a win, the last five of which have been defeats.

Goals from Leigh Griffiths and Luke McCowan piled more pressure on beleaguered manager Glass.

And although Christian Ramirez pulled one back, they could not find a second to salvage a point.

October's fixture list offer little respite, with Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts up next for Aberdeen.

For Dundee manager James McPake, after just three points all season, his side doubled their tally to lift themselves above Ross County.

However, the one sour note was the loss of Shaun Byrne to injury, who was stretchered off.

More to follow.

