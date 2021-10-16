Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County2St MirrenSt Mirren3

Ross County 2-3 St Mirren: Visitors secure third straight win

By Matthew ReedBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren celebrate
St Mirren last won three consecutive top-flight league games under Gus MacPherson in 2008

St Mirren earned their third Scottish Premiership victory in a row to keep Ross County winless after a thrilling but error-ridden game in Dingwall.

Eammon Brophy gave the away side the lead before Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser scored either side of a deflected free-kick from County's Blair Spittal in a dominant first-half display from Jim Goodwin's side.

Alex Iacovitti's header forced St Mirren into some nervy moments in the closing stages but they held on for the win to consolidate seventh place.

Second-bottom County are only above Dundee on goal difference with manager Malky Mackay still searching for his first league victory.

Ross County

Starting XI

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 20Clarke
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 18BurroughsSubstituted forPatonat 56'minutes
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forHungboat 71'minutes
  • 6Paton
  • 8CallachanBooked at 90mins
  • 7Spittal
  • 9SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 56'minutes
  • 17Charles-Cook

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 10Samuel
  • 15Watson
  • 22Tillson
  • 23Hungbo
  • 24Paton
  • 26White

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 44Millar
  • 6Power
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 68'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 3TanserSubstituted forTaitat 73'minutes
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forMainat 74'minutes
  • 43Ronan
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Dunne
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 2, St. Mirren 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 2, St. Mirren 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Curtis Main.

  4. Booking

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

  9. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Connor Ronan tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

  14. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Millar (St. Mirren).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Jamie McGrath.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Richard Tait replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

