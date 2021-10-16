Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren last won three consecutive top-flight league games under Gus MacPherson in 2008

St Mirren earned their third Scottish Premiership victory in a row to keep Ross County winless after a thrilling but error-ridden game in Dingwall.

Eammon Brophy gave the away side the lead before Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser scored either side of a deflected free-kick from County's Blair Spittal in a dominant first-half display from Jim Goodwin's side.

Alex Iacovitti's header forced St Mirren into some nervy moments in the closing stages but they held on for the win to consolidate seventh place.

Second-bottom County are only above Dundee on goal difference with manager Malky Mackay still searching for his first league victory.

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 3.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Clarke Average rating 2.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 2.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 3.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Burroughs Average rating 3.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 2.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Paton Average rating 2.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 2.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 3.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 2.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Charles-Cook Average rating 2.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 23 Player name Hungbo Average rating 3.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Paton Average rating 3.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 St Mirren Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alnwick Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name McCarthy Average rating 8.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 44 Player name Millar Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Power Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 8.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 8.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McGrath Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Ronan Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 7.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Tait Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10