Match ends, Ross County 2, St. Mirren 3.
St Mirren earned their third Scottish Premiership victory in a row to keep Ross County winless after a thrilling but error-ridden game in Dingwall.
Eammon Brophy gave the away side the lead before Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser scored either side of a deflected free-kick from County's Blair Spittal in a dominant first-half display from Jim Goodwin's side.
Alex Iacovitti's header forced St Mirren into some nervy moments in the closing stages but they held on for the win to consolidate seventh place.
Second-bottom County are only above Dundee on goal difference with manager Malky Mackay still searching for his first league victory.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
2.49
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
2.86
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
2.29
- Squad number6Player namePatonAverage rating
2.46
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
2.52
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
2.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number24Player namePatonAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.51
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
7.93
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
7.35
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 20Clarke
- 5Baldwin
- 16Iacovitti
- 18BurroughsSubstituted forPatonat 56'minutes
- 4CancolaSubstituted forHungboat 71'minutes
- 6Paton
- 8CallachanBooked at 90mins
- 7Spittal
- 9SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 56'minutes
- 17Charles-Cook
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 10Samuel
- 15Watson
- 22Tillson
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- 26White
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 44Millar
- 6Power
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 68'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 3TanserSubstituted forTaitat 73'minutes
- 7McGrathSubstituted forMainat 74'minutes
- 43Ronan
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 17McAllister
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, St. Mirren 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Curtis Main.
Booking
Ross Callachan (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).
Post update
Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.
Post update
Offside, St. Mirren. Connor Ronan tries a through ball, but Curtis Main is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross Callachan (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.
Post update
Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Millar (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Jamie McGrath.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Richard Tait replaces Scott Tanser because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.