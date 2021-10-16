Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Rangers 1-1 Hearts: Craig Halkett cancels out John Lundstram opener late on

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers v Hearts

Craig Halkett's late equaliser kept Hearts a point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

The defender capped an improved second-half performance from the visitors after John Lundstram had struck for Rangers in their dominant first half.

Substitute Kemar Roofe had a shot touched on to the post by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at 1-0

And Alfredo Morelos missed an excellent chance for the hosts shortly before Halkett headed home in the 90th minute.

Robbie Neilson's team remain unbeaten in the league and are two points ahead of Dundee United, with Celtic four points off the summit after both they and United won their Saturday away games.

Gordon had to deal with shots from Wright, Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo before denying Balogun twice in quick succession at a corner, Michael Smith also required to complete the clearance.

Morelos, chasing his 100th Rangers goal, was off target from inside the box in another of the home side's chances.

Rangers found the lead when Lundstram collected a Halkett clearance and curved the ball beyond Gordon from around 28 yards.

Balogun joined central defensive team-mate Connor Goldson early in the second half, giving Hearts encouragement to exert more pressure.

And winger Barrie McKay was denied a goal against his former club by McGregor, who then held a Cameron Devlin effort.

The home side went back on the offensive and substitute Roofe's shot was forced on to the right-hand post by Gordon, who then punched away a dangerous Goldson header.

Roofe squared for Morelos to turn wide with the goal gaping and Hearts sub Armand Gnanduillet almost capitalised with a low shot blocked by McGregor.

The warnings had been there for Rangers and sub Gary Mackay-Steven's corner was missed by McGregor and converted by the head of Halkett to make it all square again.

What's next?

Rangers return to the Europa League arena on Thursday with a home match against Danish side Brondby (20:00 BST) then face St Mirren in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00). Hearts host Dundee in the top flight next Saturday (15:00).

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.12

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    5.00

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.04

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.11

  7. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.33

  8. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.97

  10. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.74

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    3.64

  2. Squad number22Player nameBacuna
    Average rating

    4.03

  3. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    4.06

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.79

  2. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    7.32

  3. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.24

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.05

  6. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.21

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.19

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    7.09

  11. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.18

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    7.70

  2. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.23

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 23mins
  • 26BalogunBooked at 47mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 4Lundstram
  • 18Kamara
  • 7HagiSubstituted forRoofeat 75'minutes
  • 17AriboBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDavisat 75'minutes
  • 23WrightSubstituted forBacunaat 61'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 10Davis
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 25Roofe
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin

Hearts

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19Halkett
  • 3KingsleyBooked at 86mins
  • 2Smith
  • 6BaningimeBooked at 37mins
  • 14DevlinBooked at 75mins
  • 17CochraneBooked at 16minsSubstituted forGnanduilletat 77'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 82'minutes
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forGinnellyat 61'minutes
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Glen Kamara.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  6. Post update

    Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Booking

    Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. John Lundstram tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Balogun.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by John Souttar.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

