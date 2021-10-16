Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Craig Halkett's late equaliser kept Hearts a point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

The defender capped an improved second-half performance from the visitors after John Lundstram had struck for Rangers in their dominant first half.

Substitute Kemar Roofe had a shot touched on to the post by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at 1-0

And Alfredo Morelos missed an excellent chance for the hosts shortly before Halkett headed home in the 90th minute.

Robbie Neilson's team remain unbeaten in the league and are two points ahead of Dundee United, with Celtic four points off the summit after both they and United won their Saturday away games.

Gordon had to deal with shots from Wright, Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo before denying Balogun twice in quick succession at a corner, Michael Smith also required to complete the clearance.

Morelos, chasing his 100th Rangers goal, was off target from inside the box in another of the home side's chances.

Rangers found the lead when Lundstram collected a Halkett clearance and curved the ball beyond Gordon from around 28 yards.

Balogun joined central defensive team-mate Connor Goldson early in the second half, giving Hearts encouragement to exert more pressure.

And winger Barrie McKay was denied a goal against his former club by McGregor, who then held a Cameron Devlin effort.

The home side went back on the offensive and substitute Roofe's shot was forced on to the right-hand post by Gordon, who then punched away a dangerous Goldson header.

Roofe squared for Morelos to turn wide with the goal gaping and Hearts sub Armand Gnanduillet almost capitalised with a low shot blocked by McGregor.

The warnings had been there for Rangers and sub Gary Mackay-Steven's corner was missed by McGregor and converted by the head of Halkett to make it all square again.

What's next?

Rangers return to the Europa League arena on Thursday with a home match against Danish side Brondby (20:00 BST) then face St Mirren in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00). Hearts host Dundee in the top flight next Saturday (15:00).

