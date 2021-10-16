Match ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Craig Halkett's late equaliser kept Hearts a point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.
The defender capped an improved second-half performance from the visitors after John Lundstram had struck for Rangers in their dominant first half.
Substitute Kemar Roofe had a shot touched on to the post by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at 1-0
And Alfredo Morelos missed an excellent chance for the hosts shortly before Halkett headed home in the 90th minute.
Robbie Neilson's team remain unbeaten in the league and are two points ahead of Dundee United, with Celtic four points off the summit after both they and United won their Saturday away games.
Gordon had to deal with shots from Wright, Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo before denying Balogun twice in quick succession at a corner, Michael Smith also required to complete the clearance.
Morelos, chasing his 100th Rangers goal, was off target from inside the box in another of the home side's chances.
Rangers found the lead when Lundstram collected a Halkett clearance and curved the ball beyond Gordon from around 28 yards.
Balogun joined central defensive team-mate Connor Goldson early in the second half, giving Hearts encouragement to exert more pressure.
And winger Barrie McKay was denied a goal against his former club by McGregor, who then held a Cameron Devlin effort.
The home side went back on the offensive and substitute Roofe's shot was forced on to the right-hand post by Gordon, who then punched away a dangerous Goldson header.
Roofe squared for Morelos to turn wide with the goal gaping and Hearts sub Armand Gnanduillet almost capitalised with a low shot blocked by McGregor.
The warnings had been there for Rangers and sub Gary Mackay-Steven's corner was missed by McGregor and converted by the head of Halkett to make it all square again.
What's next?
Rangers return to the Europa League arena on Thursday with a home match against Danish side Brondby (20:00 BST) then face St Mirren in the Premiership next Sunday (12:00). Hearts host Dundee in the top flight next Saturday (15:00).
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number22Player nameBacunaAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
4.06
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.18
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number21Player nameGnanduilletAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.23
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6GoldsonBooked at 23mins
- 26BalogunBooked at 47mins
- 31Barisic
- 4Lundstram
- 18Kamara
- 7HagiSubstituted forRoofeat 75'minutes
- 17AriboBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDavisat 75'minutes
- 23WrightSubstituted forBacunaat 61'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 10Davis
- 16Patterson
- 22Bacuna
- 25Roofe
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
Hearts
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 19Halkett
- 3KingsleyBooked at 86mins
- 2Smith
- 6BaningimeBooked at 37mins
- 14DevlinBooked at 75mins
- 17CochraneBooked at 16minsSubstituted forGnanduilletat 77'minutes
- 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 82'minutes
- 9WoodburnSubstituted forGinnellyat 61'minutes
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 16Halliday
- 21Gnanduillet
- 30Ginnelly
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Post update
Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kemar Roofe.
Post update
Offside, Rangers. John Lundstram tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Balogun.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by John Souttar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.