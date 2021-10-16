Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

David Turnbull doubled Celtic's advantage against his ex-club with a stunning strike

Celtic's David Turnbull netted a stunning long-range goal against former side Motherwell to wrap up back-to-back Scottish Premiership away wins.

Jota's near-post finish had the visitors ahead at the break before Turnbull's unstoppable 25-yard strike sealed the points on his first appearance back at Fir Park.

The win moves Celtic up to fourth spot, four points behind leaders Rangers.

Motherwell, who were unfortunate not to win a penalty at 2-0, drop to sixth.

The loss also ends the Fir Park side's run of three straight home wins and leaves them without a victory over the Glasgow side in 21 games.

More to follow.

Celtic Celtic Celtic Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 5.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 5.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 5.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 4.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Amaluzor Average rating 3.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Celtic Starting XI Avg Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 7.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Bolingoli-Mbombo Average rating 6.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Johnston Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10