Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0CelticCeltic2

Motherwell 0-2 Celtic: David Turnbull stunner wraps up win in first appearance back at Fir Park

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

David Turnbull goal v Motherwell
David Turnbull doubled Celtic's advantage against his ex-club with a stunning strike

Celtic's David Turnbull netted a stunning long-range goal against former side Motherwell to wrap up back-to-back Scottish Premiership away wins.

Jota's near-post finish had the visitors ahead at the break before Turnbull's unstoppable 25-yard strike sealed the points on his first appearance back at Fir Park.

The win moves Celtic up to fourth spot, four points behind leaders Rangers.

Motherwell, who were unfortunate not to win a penalty at 2-0, drop to sixth.

The loss also ends the Fir Park side's run of three straight home wins and leaves them without a victory over the Glasgow side in 21 games.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5MugabiBooked at 90mins
  • 14Ojala
  • 19McGinley
  • 23GrimshawSubstituted forAmaluzorat 78'minutes
  • 16Slattery
  • 27Goss
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forvan Veenat 63'minutes
  • 32Watt
  • 7Woolery

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 8O'Hara
  • 9van Veen
  • 12Fox
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 22Donnelly

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-VickersBooked at 80mins
  • 4Starfelt
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 42McGregor
  • 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 73'minutes
  • 14Turnbull
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 73'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forJohnstonat 82'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 5Scales
  • 6Bitton
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 10Ajeti
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.

  3. Booking

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.

  10. Post update

    Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan McGinley with a cross.

  15. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

