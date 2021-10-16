Match ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.
Celtic's David Turnbull netted a stunning long-range goal against former side Motherwell to wrap up back-to-back Scottish Premiership away wins.
Jota's near-post finish had the visitors ahead at the break before Turnbull's unstoppable 25-yard strike sealed the points on his first appearance back at Fir Park.
The win moves Celtic up to fourth spot, four points behind leaders Rangers.
Motherwell, who were unfortunate not to win a penalty at 2-0, drop to sixth.
The loss also ends the Fir Park side's run of three straight home wins and leaves them without a victory over the Glasgow side in 21 games.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number19Player nameMcGinleyAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number23Player nameGrimshawAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number16Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number28Player nameRobertsAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
5.20
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number17Player nameAmaluzorAverage rating
3.80
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number23Player nameBolingoli-MbomboAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameBittonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.18
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 2O'Donnell
- 5MugabiBooked at 90mins
- 14Ojala
- 19McGinley
- 23GrimshawSubstituted forAmaluzorat 78'minutes
- 16Slattery
- 27Goss
- 28RobertsSubstituted forvan Veenat 63'minutes
- 32Watt
- 7Woolery
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 8O'Hara
- 9van Veen
- 12Fox
- 17Amaluzor
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 22Donnelly
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-VickersBooked at 80mins
- 4Starfelt
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 42McGregor
- 18RogicSubstituted forBittonat 73'minutes
- 14Turnbull
- 11AbadaSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 73'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forJohnstonat 82'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 5Scales
- 6Bitton
- 7Giakoumakis
- 10Ajeti
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, Celtic 2.
Booking
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Post update
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Post update
Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Justin Amaluzor (Motherwell).
Post update
Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan McGinley with a cross.
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sean Goss (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.