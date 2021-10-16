Match ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee United 3.
Dundee United produced a flawless display to sweep aside Hibernian at Easter Road and leapfrog their hosts into third in the Scottish Premiership.
Nicky Clark curled Thomas Court's side into a first-half lead, and a bullet Ryan Edwards header doubled their advantage against a tepid Hibs.
Kieran Freeman finished off a free-flowing move to add the third.
It is United's first win in 10 attempts against Hibs, and their first in Leith since 2014.
And it was sweet revenge for Courts' men, who were knocked out of the League Cup by Hibs last month.
Hibs, unbeaten in their first seven league games of the season, have now lost two in a row as they tumbled down to fifth.
Jack Ross' side looked untouchable as they saw off Dundee United three weeks ago at Tannadice to book a Hampden semi-final with Rangers next month.
But defeat at Ibrox before the international break derailed them, and for 90 minutes at home to United they were a shadow of their former selves in front of an expectant support.
Courts had rued United's lack of cutting edge in that League Cup loss. In Leith, Ilmari Niskanen had a shot saved and Clark whipped an effort over the bar as they shaded a first half that had little to shout about.
But, before the half-time whistle sounded, United turned it up a notch.
Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes combined to find Clark on the edge of the box, and he picked a spot low into the far corner.
The start to the second half was as good as the end to the first as the visitors doubled their lead.
Edwards peeled away from his marker, met Scott McMann's cross, and sent a powerful header into the corner that gave goalkeeper Matt Macey no chance.
Middlesbrough loanee Nathan Wood, making his first appearance for Hibs, headed a Jake Doyle-Hayes cross wide. But soon United were three ahead in brilliant fashion.
Pawlett and Clark exchanged passes before releasing Niskanen in the area, and he unselfishly squared to the unmarked Freeman, who just had to apply the finish.
Minutes later Benjamin Siegrist made a great save to deny Kevin Nisbet, tipping his effort on to the inside of the post, as Hibs tried to pull one back.
But United pressed again and a Charlie Mulgrew free-kick drew a save from Macey as the visitors put to bed their Easter Road hoodoo and made it five games unbeaten on the road.
Man of the match - Ian Harkes
What did we learn?
It was an unfamiliar Hibs. Only Celtic had scored more league goals than the Easter Road men at the start of the day, but they could not get their dangerous players on the ball and were well beaten.
For United their improvement continues, and they are finding the clinical edge that head coach Courts has been asking for.
In midfield, Harkes and Pawlett are proving invaluable, while Declan Glass also made an impressive return to the first team following his injury lay-off.
What's next?
Hibs travel to Aberdeen on Saturday in the Premiership (15:00), while United are at home to Motherwell (15:00).
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number12Player nameWoodAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number23Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
3.41
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
2.58
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
8.59
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
8.62
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
8.40
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number66Player nameFuchsAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number21Player nameGlassAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
8.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameHotiAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number94Player nameBiamouAverage rating
8.21
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Macey
- 27Cadden
- 12Wood
- 4Hanlon
- 3Doig
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 11Newell
- 10BoyleBooked at 90mins
- 23AllanSubstituted forScottat 45'minutes
- 18Murphy
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 13Gogic
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Siegrist
- 22Freeman
- 12EdwardsBooked at 24mins
- 4Mulgrew
- 33McMann
- 8Pawlett
- 66Fuchs
- 23Harkes
- 7Niskanen
- 21GlassBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHotiat 59'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forBiamouat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Chalmers
- 14Hoti
- 26Mochrie
- 27Appéré
- 28Smith
- 31Newman
- 94Biamou
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 15,114
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Dundee United 3.
Booking
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Post update
Florent Hoti (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Dundee United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Wood (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Nisbet with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Hibernian).
Post update
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Florent Hoti (Dundee United).
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Matt Macey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
Post update
Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Post update
Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.