Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah "is the best player in the world" at the moment, says former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton.

Salah's stunner against Manchester City has been described as "one of the best goals of the Premier League era" by ex-England striker Alan Shearer.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals in nine games this season.

"At this moment in time, he's better than [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo," Sutton said.

After scoring his 100th Premier League goal in September, Salah hit one of his best to give his side the lead again against Manchester City.

The Egypt striker set up the opening goal for Sadio Mane after an impressive run, but Phil Foden and then Kevin de Bruyne's deflected equaliser earned a point for City.

Sutton said Salah's "consistency levels" are what make the world's best player at the moment.

In addition to his nine goals in nine games across all competitions, Salah - who is yet to agree a contract extension external-link at Anfield - has produced three assists.

The former Chelsea forward has averaged 21 goals per season across the last three Premier League campaigns and found the net 32 times in 2017-18.

"His numbers have been sensational the last few seasons," Sutton continued on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"To do it on that stage, which he has done for so many years, it just sums up how brilliant he is.

"Consistency is what you look for and he is doing it season after season after season where others are falling away and Liverpool still haven't signed him up."

'I've been singing his praises since our Fiorentina days'

Mohamed Salah's all-time Premier League statistics

Former England defender Micah Richards - who played with Salah at Italian side Fiorentina in 2015 - agreed.

"I've been saying Salah is world class for years," Richards said.

"Everyone laughed at me. I've been singing his praises since the Fiorentina days.

"When I saw him in training, I was like, 'this guy isn't real'. He could dribble past five players and then chip it over the keeper.

"You could play the ball to him as hard as you want and the first touch would be there. He was greedy in training as well because he just knew he was going to score.

"I tried to tell people years ago but no-one wanted to listen to me - I saw it - and now, I'm not surprised what he's doing."