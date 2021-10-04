Last updated on .From the section England

Tammy Abraham scored his first England goal against Montenegro in 2019

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The pair will join up with the squad at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised by his selection.

England face Andorra away on 9 October followed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

The Three Lions are top of Group I heading into the penultimate international break of the year with 16 points from six games.

Chilwell, 24, has won 14 England caps and was part of the squad at Euro 2020. He will help bolster Southgate's defensive options with Harry Maguire and Trent-Alexander Arnold also ruled out.

Abraham left Chelsea to join Roma for £34m on a five-year deal in the summer and has scored four goals in 10 appearances for the Serie A club this season.

The 24-year-old scored in England's 7-0 win over Montenegro in 2019 and the last of his six international caps came against Iceland in November 2020.

Southgate recalled AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale when he announced his 23-man squad a week ago.

His decision to include 21-year-old right-back James prompted Tuchel to say it must be a "misunderstanding".